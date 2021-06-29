Sooke RCMP arrested a man for weilding a knife at strangers, and for failing to comply with orders. (Black Press Media file photo)

Sooke RCMP arrested a man for weilding a knife at strangers, and for failing to comply with orders. (Black Press Media file photo)

RCMP arrest knife-weilding man on Galloping Goose trail in Sooke

Suspect apprehended after short foot chase, no passerbys were injured

A suspect was arrested June 27 after allegedly waiving a knife at people on the Galloping Goose Regional Trail near Sooke.

Officers were called shortly after 11 a.m. by a complainant who said a man waved a knife at people but didn’t attack anyone. Police found the suspect on the Galloping Goose trail.

The man refused to put down the knife when officers identified themselves, instead he ran towards one officer. He then dropped the knife and ran away.

Officers pursued on foot, catching the man and retrieving the knife. The man was brought into custody and taken to hospital for assessment of some injuries.

“The Sooke RCMP have noted an increase in calls for service involving knives and edged weapons continue to work with partners, including crime analysts to analyze this trend,” said Sooke RCMP Staff Sergeant Brett Sinden.

ALSO READ: Police seize kilo of cocaine bound for Greater Victoria from mainland


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMPSookeWest Shore

Previous story
New conservancy will protect 274-acre corridor B.C. grizzly bears use to meet, mingle
Next story
B.C. drops COVID-19 mask order, recommended until full vaccination

Just Posted

Sooke RCMP arrested a man for weilding a knife at strangers, and for failing to comply with orders. (Black Press Media file photo)
RCMP arrest knife-weilding man on Galloping Goose trail in Sooke

B.C. Premier John Horgan announces the province’s four-step COVID-19 reopening plan, June 14, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. drops COVID-19 mask order, recommended until full vaccination

A film crew prepares for a shoot downtown on Broad Street this week in Victoria. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Victoria buzzing with filming activity so far this year

A group of boys beat the heat at Elk Lake, near Hamsterly Beach. (Black Press Media file photo)
Monday smashes temperature records across Greater Victoria