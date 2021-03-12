RCMP arrest Nanaimo man with 40 litres of GHB in the trunk of his vehicle

An arrest made during an alleged drug transaction at a Nanaimo shopping centre parking lot led to the discovery of 40 litres of GHB, as well as a drug production site in another part of the city. (File photo)

Mounties have arrested a man – whom they describe as well-known to them – for alleged GHB production and fentanyl trafficking.

The 54-year-old suspect, who cannot be identified until charges have been formally laid, was arrested by Nanaimo RCMP on March 3 following an investigation into drug trafficking and production.

The suspect, according to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, was arrested when officers allegedly witnessed him making a drug deal in the Terminal Park Mall parking lot. A search of his vehicle following his arrest turned up 40 litres of GHB, also known as the date rape drug, in the trunk.

Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, said gamma-hydroxybutyrate is used in a number of ways.

“GHB is used by bodybuilders and it’s used to aid in sleep and it’s considered a sedative, so not just date rape,” O’Brien said. “There are various uses of it.”

The investigation continued with a search warrant at the suspect’s residence in central Nanaimo, where approximately 14 grams of fentanyl, 85 grams of cocaine, smaller quantities of methamphetamine and crack cocaine, one litre of GHB and $1,500 were seized.

From a search of three storage lockers March 5 on a rural property, police discovered one was a GHB production site and seized drug production equipment, chemicals and a small amount of GHB.

The suspect has been released without charges as the investigation continues, but is expected to face two charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking related to the fentanyl and cocaine, and a charge of production of a controlled substance.

“This is just another excellent example of our officers aggressively targeting individuals who continue to sell drugs to the vulnerable population in our community and to others who are entrenched in the vicious cycle of drug addiction,” O’Brien said.

