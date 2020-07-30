West Shore RCMP arrest suspect hiding behind a bathtub on Colwood construction site

Remote surveillance led police to nab a break-and-enter suspect in Colwood on July 30 just before 1 a.m.

West Shore RCMP received a report from a security monitoring company of a suspect spotted on remote surveillance breaking into a construction site. The fully fenced site is an unfinished apartment complex at 320 Goldstream Ave. in Colwood.

When officers arrived and began searching, they heard noises and banging coming from the second floor of the high-rise building, where they found a man hiding behind a bathtub.

A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of breaking and entering and later released on an undertaking.

