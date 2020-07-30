(Black Press Media file photo)

West Shore RCMP arrest suspect hiding behind a bathtub on Colwood construction site

Remote surveillance led police to nab a break-and-enter suspect in Colwood on July 30 just before 1 a.m.

West Shore RCMP received a report from a security monitoring company of a suspect spotted on remote surveillance breaking into a construction site. The fully fenced site is an unfinished apartment complex at 320 Goldstream Ave. in Colwood.

When officers arrived and began searching, they heard noises and banging coming from the second floor of the high-rise building, where they found a man hiding behind a bathtub.

A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of breaking and entering and later released on an undertaking.

READ ALSO: Police find stolen construction equipment after tools posted for sale online

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Westshore RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. records 29 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Next story
B.C. tackles wildfire prediction, new strategies to respond

Just Posted

VicPD says window at City Hall shot by suspected air gun

Police looking to speak to people with information on the incident

Sooke Fine Arts Show reaches new audiences with virtual showcase

Voting for People’s Choice Award open until Aug. 3

Smoke wafting from Washington wildfires potential cause of Victoria haze

There are currently three active wildfires in Washington

Pedestrian upgrades slated for Sooke’s town centre by fall

New sidewalks, crosswalk and bus pullouts along West Coast Road

VIDEO: The 2020 Best of the City results are in!

Find out which local businesses captured the hearts of our readers

B.C. records 29 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Five people are battling the disease in hospital

CBSA cracks down on U.S. travellers heading for Alaska then staying in B.C.

U.S. travellers approved to enter Canada will have a deadline to return back over border

DFO will not lay charges against Texan who snatched baby seal in Port McNeill

Public education about marine mammal safety better route, DFO says

B.C. tackles wildfire prediction, new strategies to respond

Interior universities team up to gather, model data

85% of B.C. wildfires since April have been human-caused

August is usually the hottest month of the year – bringing with it most of B.C.’s wildfires

COVID-19: Minimum income for farm tax status waived in B.C.

B.C. Liberals want to allow food sale from home kitchens

‘Dangerous game’ on rail line killed Surrey teen in 2018: B.C. coroner

Jack Stroud, 15, died on July 4, 2018 after being struck by a train

BC Ferries passengers travelling for medical reasons to get priority boarding

To qualify for priority boarding, a passenger will need to provide a doctor’s letter

VIDEO: Strathcona Park cougar sighting caps off gruelling trip for backpacking duo

Animal startled while drinking out of Buttle Lake

Most Read