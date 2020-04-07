Meet Roméo — one of the eight foals named from the Name the Foal contest in 2019. (CNW Group/Royal Canadian Mounted Police)

RCMP call on kids to name latest foal recruits

The baby horses names are to start with the letter ‘S’

The RCMP is holding a contest to lighten things up during dark times, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canada’s national police force has welcomed new foals born at the RCMP breeding farm in Pakenham, Ontario, and these new additions are special – they may grow up to become Musical Ride horses.

The RCMP is asking for your help in naming up to 10 of their adorable foals. The contest began on April 3, so get your imagination ready for action.

Once the contest goes live you’ll be able to submit your entries online or by mail (details coming soon on Facebook).

To qualify, entries must meet the following criteria:

  • Participants must be 14 years old or younger;
  • Only one entry per child will be eligible;
  • Contestants must live in Canada;
  • Online entries must be received no later than April 30
  • Mail entries must be postmarked on or before April 30
  • The baby horses names are to start with the letter ‘S’

READ MORE: VIDEO: KLO middle school teachers shoot video to show support for students at home

In February, mounties were looking to children across the country to help name 13 German shepherd puppies who will one-day serve as police dogs for the RCMP, as part of the force’s annual Name the Puppy contest.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: RCMP call on kids to name latest police puppy recruits

Winning names for the foals contest will be chosen by the RCMP Musical Ride and Heritage Branch. Up to 10 winners will be selected from across Canada.

Contest winners will be announced in May, along with the winning names, on the RCMP social media and website. Winners will receive some great RCMP prizes.

RCMP

Victoria police seek public’s help finding man missing more than a week
COVID-19: B.C. reports 4 deaths, 25 new cases but only in Vancouver Coastal, Fraser Health

Police watchdog clears West Shore RCMP in altercation that led to man needing 82 staples

The man pretended he had a weapon he would use against the police

Sooke RCMP traffic stop leads to arrest of five people, seizure of drugs, pipe bomb and counterfeit money

One of the men was able to escape and remains at large

Victoria police seek public’s help finding man missing more than a week

Joel Diment 26 and has short brown hair and hazel eyes

Greater Victoria donates 166 tents, 240 sleeping bags and more for those in need

Items placed in 72-hour quarantine before being distributed to help homeless self-isolate

‘Langford Cares’ campaign to cover hotel expenses for frontline health care workers

Initiative gives back to health care staff living on the West Shore

COVID-19: Trudeau says 30K ventilators on the way; 3.6M Canadians claim benefits

Canada has seen more than 17,000 cases and at least 345 deaths due to COVID-19

Comox spring training cancelled for Snowbirds next month

The team announced that due to ongoing travel restrictions they will not be training in the Valley

Some Cowichan schools to reopen for children of essential-services workers

Cowichan Valley will open 8 elementary schools this week

Physiotherapists turn to technology to reach patients during COVID-19

Just because services, jobs, and socializing have been put on hold, it… Continue reading

As Canadians return home amid pandemic, border crossings dip to just 5% of usual traffic

Non-commercial land crossing dipped by 95%, air travel dropped by 96 per cent, according to the CBSA

Logan Boulet Effect: Green Shirt Day calls on Canadians to become organ donors

While social distancing, the day also honours the 16 lives lost in the 2018 Humboldt Broncos Crash

COMMENTARY: Knowing where COVID-19 cases are does not protect you

Dr. Bonnie Henry explains why B.C. withholds community names

CBSA seizes 106-kg meth shipment from Mexico at B.C. examination facility

Drugs have an estimated value of $13.5 million

