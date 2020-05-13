RCMP crying foul over stolen Duncan chickens

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are asking the public to be on the alert for stolen chickens, after a theft of two dozen birds from Hope Farm in Duncan. (submitted)

North Cowichan Duncan RCMP are asking the public to be on the lookout for two dozen stolen chickens.

Sometime overnight between April 29 and April 30, approximately 24 chickens were stolen from Hope Farm Healing Centre on Drinkwater Road in Duncan. The chickens are several different breeds, including Leghorns, Reds, and Appalachians. They can be white, red, or black, and lay white or brown eggs. Leghorns are also unique because they can fly short distances. These birds are generally only owned commercially and are not a common farm bird.

“We want to both notify other farms in the area of this theft, and ask the community in general to contact us if they have information that will help us find these chickens and investigate who took them,” says Const. Aaron Ferrell. “Farms and other properties with animals and livestock are encouraged to take precautions to avoid thefts and trespassers on their land, like locking access gates and ensuring any surveillance cameras or trail cams are working properly.”

Hope Farm Healing Centre is a ministry of the Mustard Seed Street Church. The goal of the program is to provide a restorative farming community to men seeking a life free from addiction or other self-damaging patterns. Programs operate largely thanks to government grants and community enterprises.

Brent Cooper, manager at Hope Farm, says that the chickens and other elements of the farm are part of their mission to help residents overcome the underlying causes of pain and brokenness in their lives.

“We aim to present opportunities for our participants to find the resources, care, and motivation to address problems in their lives,” says Cooper. “The farm environment and the animals here, including our chickens, help to support participants in their recovery journey. We hope the community can help return our chickens to this program.”

More information about Hope Farm Healing Centre is available at http://mustardseed.ca/ministries/hopefarm/.

If you know anything about the missing birds, contact North Cowichan Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.cowichancrimestoppers.com

