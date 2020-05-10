RCMP deems Central Saanich incident ‘non-suspicous’

This was the scene Saturday, when crews responded to what officials describe as a ‘serious’ medical incident in Central Saanich before turning over the incident to Sidney/North Saanich RCMP. A spokesperson for RCMP said Sunday morning the incident was non-suspicious. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

A spokesperson for the RCMP says a medical incident that took place on Stautw Road near Pullock Road on Saturday morning was non-suspicious.

“The RCMP are thankful for our partners in fire and BC Coroners Service,” said Cpl. Chris Manseau, acting district advisory non-commissioned officer for media relations, Island District, Sunday morning. “At this time, there will be no further information released.”

Manseau made these comments after Sidney/North Saanich RCMP had taken over a file that saw Central Saanich emergency crews respond to the incident on Saturday morning.

The area closed to traffic with Central Saanich police and fire crews on scene just after 11:30 a.m. on May 9. By noon, some emergency vehicles had left the area and traffic started to pass through.

A trail entrance in the area appeared to be blocked off with caution tape and a police vehicle.

A Central Saanich Police officer told Black Press Media at the time that officers were responding to a medical call that became “serious” and Sidney/North Saanich RCMP would be taking over.

