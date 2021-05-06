RCMP drug busts net trucks, cocaine, cash and Hells Angels gear

Illegal goods seized in the simultaneous April 23 busts in Saanich and Sooke. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP nabbed drugs, guns and $42,000 in cash in a double raid, one on Barrington Road in Saanich and one on Steeple Chase Road in Sooke, in collaboration with the Sooke RCMP and Saanich Police.

The raids took place simultaneously on April 23 as the result of a drug trafficking investigation.

Police seized more than three ounces of cocaine, $42,000 in cash, two pickup trucks, a car, a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, eight unsafely stored long guns and Hells Angels paraphernalia

Criminal charges are being sought, and the investigation is ongoing.

“In a region like the Capital Regional District with multiple city boundaries, there is a perception that you can move between police jurisdictions and that movement may protect you from police detection. An investigation like this one shows how our police agencies work together to prevent the proliferation of drug trafficking which doesn’t stop at jurisdictional boundaries,” said Const. Meighan Massey

