Fairview Elementary in Maple Ridge is closed as of Nov. 16, 2020 after a weekend break-in left the school with “significant” damage, the district says. (Google)

Fairview Elementary in Maple Ridge is closed as of Nov. 16, 2020 after a weekend break-in left the school with “significant” damage, the district says. (Google)

RCMP identify 12 and 10-year-old in connection to weekend break-in at Lower Mainland school

Community is raising funds for Fairview Elementary in Maple Ridge

RCMP have revealed two suspects, a 12-year-old and 10-year-old, in connection to a weekend break-in at a Maple Ridge elementary school that has resulted in the school being closed for repairs, police announced Monday morning.

Police said they were called to Fairview Elementary (12209 206 St.) on Sunday around 7:30 a.m. after motion alarms were triggered.

“Frontline Police and the Integrated Police Dog Services attended and searched the school observing substantial property damage which has resulted in the school being closed for repairs,” said Cst. Julie Klaussner with Ridge Meadows RCMP.

“The investigation revealed two suspects and subsequently a 12-year-old was arrested and a 10-year-old in accompaniment was identified,” she added.

The Ministry of Children and Family Development is now involved, police said.

“This was an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public or students at the school,” Klaussner noted.

The Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows School District issued a letter to families of Fairview Elementary yesterday explaining that the interior of the building had been vandalized and due to “significant” damage the school will not open Monday, and as a result instruction will move online.

READ MORE: B.C. teachers’ union calls on Horgan to limit Fraser Health class sizes to 15 students

“While we don’t yet know the full scope of the work that will be required, we anticipate that the school will remain closed for in-classroom instruction this week,” said Jenn Gallop, acting principal of the elementary school.

Families who are able to support online learning from home are asked to email the student’s teacher by 3 p.m. Monday (Nov. 16) “to advise if you will require a district-issued device or if you have technology at home that your child can use.”

A staff list is available on the school website at elementary.sd42.ca/fairview/staff-list/.

Each student’s teacher will provide families with additional information about when online instruction will begin, the district said.

“If you are not able to support online learning from home for your child during this week and urgently require assistance because of this arrangement, please contact either myself (Jennifer_Gallop@sd42.ca) or vice principal Nicole McKenzie (Nicole_McKenzie@sd42.ca) by noon on Monday (Nov.16), so that we can discuss options and put supports in place for your family,” said Gallop.

The school is currently closed as RCMP conduct their investigation.

“I am sorry to have to share this unfortunate news,” said Gallop. “We will provide you with an update on the timeline for school re-opening as soon as we are able to access the school and the district is able to make a full assessment.”

While the school prepares to switch to online instruction student can access the “first five days of the Remote Learning Fall 2020 learning activities” at gss.sd42.libguides.com/fairviewlibrary.

READ MORE: Schools, hospitals top B.C.’s COVID-19 protection list

Shawna Hunter started a Go Fund Me campaign to help the school staff rebuild “their wonderful spaces again.”

“We know how much the staff put their hearts into their classrooms and school for our kids,” the online campaign says. “Now all of their hard work is ruined.”

The online fundraiser aims to raise $5,000. As of Monday morning it had raised nearly $350.

The fundraising page can be found at gofundme.com/f/Helping-the-Amazing-Staff-at-our-school.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Maple RidgeSchools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fire claims chickens, barn at Farmer Ben’s egg farm in Cowichan
Next story
Passenger attempts to attack driver, forced off BC Transit bus in Saanich

Just Posted

Tomo Vranjes, a Greater Victoria musician and longtime fan of late rock guitar icon Eddie Van Halen, joins artist Paul Archer behind the latter’s Fort Street gallery. Archer, whose airbrushed paintings of rock greats have made him many connections in recent years, painted a likeness of Van Halen following the gutarist’s death last month from cancer. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Victoria artist’s king-sized tribute to Eddie Van Halen draws on personal connection

Paul Archer had an up close and personal day with the legendary guitarist in 1980

The Sooke Santa Parade planned for Dec. 6 is cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Metro-Creative)
Sooke Santa Parade cancelled due to COVID-19

Organizers say they spent months considering ways of throwing the annual event

Saanich police are searching for Sean Hart, who unexpectedly left a mental health facility on Nov. 6 and did not return. (Saanich Police)
Saanich police searching for man who left mental health facility unexpectedly

Sean Hart has been missing for over a week

A young racoon has been released back into the wild after it had to be rescued and cleaned up after getting stuck in a compost bin in the Langford area. (Facebook/Wild ARC)
Young racoon rescued after getting trapped in compost bin

Animal given oil bath, fed specialized meals at Wild ARC in Metchosin

Langford Fire Rescue and West Shore RCMP are investigating two suspicious fires that took place in abandoned homes in Langford three days apart from each other. (Black Press Media file photo)
West Shore RCMP investigating two suspicious fires three days apart from each other

Fires both reported near West Shore Parkway in Langford

Cambridge Elementary School, which was ordered closed for two weeks by Fraser Health due to a COVID-19 outbreak, is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Sunday, November 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
No mask mandate as B.C. breaks records with 1,959 new COVID cases, 9 deaths over weekend

Province’s pandemic death toll is inching towards 300 people

A ‘vigorous’ storm is making its way to Vancouver Island tonight. (Environment Canada satellite image)
Storm brings wind warnings for most of Vancouver Island

Snow falling now in some areas

Sig
Sooke Thunderbirds win two over the weekend

U15 squad posts victories over Cowichan and Comox

A worker employed by a Chilliwack-based agricultural employer seen throwing a chicken in an undercover video in 2017 filmed by California-base animal rights activists Mercy For Animals.
Fraser Valley undercover video chicken abuse trial to go ahead

Sofina Foods and Chilliwack chicken catcher company to face jury trial in 2021

Fady Danial cuts Robert Bruce’s hair at a barbershop that has erected plastic shower curtains as a measure to help curb the spread of COVID-19, in Burnaby, B.C., Nov. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Stop non-essential travel B.C.-wide, Dr. Bonnie Henry urges

600-plus daily COVID-19 cases show virus can spread quickly

Fairview Elementary in Maple Ridge is closed as of Nov. 16, 2020 after a weekend break-in left the school with “significant” damage, the district says. (Google)
RCMP identify 12 and 10-year-old in connection to weekend break-in at Lower Mainland school

Community is raising funds for Fairview Elementary in Maple Ridge

ICBC sells its products through a network of 900 private insurance brokers around B.C., and also operates the province’s driver licensing division at selected locations. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
ICBC tests walk-in driver licence visits for Victoria, Surrey

Kamloops, Richmond, Burnaby part of pilot starting Nov. 23

(Black Press Media)
Prenatal care remains key amid COVID, B.C. expert says, as U.S. studies show heightened risk

Two U.S. studies point to a higher risk of more severe symptoms, premature birth

A structure fire on Herd Road Sunday night called for crews from three fire departments to battle the blaze. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen) A structure fire on Herd Road Sunday night called for crews from three fire departments to battle the blaze. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
Fire claims chickens, barn at Farmer Ben’s egg farm in Cowichan

A firefighter from Maple Bay was the first to spot the blaze and called it in.

Most Read