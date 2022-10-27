(PQB News file photo)

(PQB News file photo)

RCMP investigate altercation involving weapon at Vancouver Island high school

Device akin to a ‘kitty ear keychain’ reportedly used in Parksville fight

Police are investigating a report of a fight involving a weapon at Ballenas Secondary School in Parksville on Oct. 25.

Several male students were involved and one person received minor injuries after reportedly being struck with brass knuckles, according to Sgt. Shane Worth of the Oceanside RCMP.

Calls to Ballenas Secondary were directed to the School District 69 (Qualicum) office.

Peter Jory, superintendent, said he heard the item referred to internally as a “kitty ear key chain”.

“School staff are working with families on this matter,” he said. “Events of this nature are disturbing, and that is a good thing. We should be shocked by violence in schools, as well as take some comfort in how rarely we see this type of activity compared to years ago.”

READ MORE: PQB crime report: Vandals strike Canada Post mailboxes in Nanoose Bay, Qualicum Beach

Ballenas Secondary principal Trish Cathrine sent out a message to parents after the incident, which explained the school does not tolerate violence, is working through the situation and that Cathrine, vice-principals and the counselling team are available for students who wish to share or discuss with an adult at school.

“We are also aware that students may have witnessed this event and may have video/images from it,” the message read. “We have clear expectations regarding video and photography in our schools – and they are not permitted. We would ask that any video or image from the event be deleted.”

If anyone has information about the incident they are asked to contact Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111 and quote file #2022-10599.

— NEWS Staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ParksvilleRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Four-vehicle crash blocks highway traffic south of Nanaimo

Just Posted

While small in size, bug-eating bats have a big impact on ecosystems. (Wild ARC/Facebook)
B.C. bats need a hand, but don’t touch them

B.C.’s Electoral Boundaries Commission is recommending significant changes to the boundaries of the Cowichan Valley riding, including shifting Shawnigan Lake, Mill Bay and Cobble Hill to another electoral district. Shown if the riding's current boundaries. (Electoral Boundaries Commission map)
Juan de Fuca joins Shawnigan, Chemainus joins Duncan in proposed electoral boundary shift

An unhoused individual’s belongings sheltered by a tent in Pioneer Square on Quadra Street. (Hollie Ferguson/VicNews)
Victoria’s Our Place films daily operations of Dandelion Street Outreach Program

The District of Saanich reached a tentative settlement with municipal workers represented by CUPE Local 2011 on Tuesday (Oct. 25) morning. (Black Press Media file photo)
District of Saanich, labour union reach tentative agreement after nearly a year

Pop-up banner image