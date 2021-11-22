Sidney/North Saanich RCMP are piecing together details about the death of a 19-year-old man from Saanich, whose body was found in a car that was driven into Patricia Bay on Saturday night (Nov. 20). (Black Press Media File)

RCMP investigate death of Saanich teen whose car plunged into Pat Bay

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP say Saturday night death not considered suspicious

A 19-year-old man with a Saanich address died Saturday night after his vehicle drove off the road and into the ocean in North Saanich.

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Chris Manseau said police, BC Ambulance and local firefighters responded to a call at the end of Mills Road where it intersects with West Saanich Road, about a vehicle that was driven into the ocean just before 9 p.m.

“Upon arrival they located the vehicle, and a single occupant within it,” he said. “A search of the shore and area did not reveal any other persons involved and it appears that the driver was the only occupant.”

Manseau said the investigation is still underway, but does not appear suspicious.

Concrete barriers run along the stretch of West Saanich Road near the intersection of Mills Road, which descends steeply toward the barriers with a rocky shore line and Patricia Bay beyond it.

