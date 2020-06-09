A serious crash in View Royal on Sunday sent several people to hospital. (Courtesy of Paul Hurst)

RCMP investigates serious weekend crash in View Royal

Two drivers and one passenger sent to hospital Sunday

West Shore RCMP is investigating a serious crash in View Royal on Sunday afternoon that sent multiple people to hospital and had the road closed for hours.

According to Cpl. Chris Dovell of the West Shore RCMP, officers attended a two-vehicle collision in the intersection of Admirals Road and Esquimalt Road on June 7 around 2:45 p.m. He said both vehicles were heavily damaged and that both drivers and a passenger were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

READ ALSO: Serious crash in View Royal sends several people to hospital

An RCMP collision analyst was called to investigate furthers, Dovell said.

The road was closed for about five hours and police were on scene until 8 p.m.

View Royal Fire Chief Paul Hurst said fire crews had to use the Jaws of Life to extricate the driver of one vehicle. Firefighters worked with paramedics to remove all occupants and transport them to Victoria General Hospital.

B.C. residents most likely to feel hate crimes have gone up amid pandemic: StatsCan
Nine new positive COVID-19 tests in B.C., no new outbreaks

