RCMP investigating after Victoria man injured in attack on Sooke beach

Two men reportedly fought over fishing spot at Gordon’s Beach

An altercation between an on-shore angler and another man led to the first man being seriously injured, Sooke RCMP say. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

Police are investigating a violent assault on an angler at Gordon’s Beach, west of Sooke.

The attack was caught on video but not viewed by Black Press Media. It is part of the police evidence.

Sgt. Kevin Shaw with the Sooke RCMP said the incident occurred at about 7 p.m. on Aug. 9.

He confirmed one man was arrested and later released. He’ll make his first court appearance in mid-October. Charges in the case could include assault or uttering threats.

The two men were involved in altercation over a fishing spot.

The leisurely day of salmon fishing off the Sooke beach, ended with a 46-year-old Victoria man, taken to hospital with injuries and a Sooke man facing a police investigation.

Witnesses said that both men exchanged punches in the fight, and one used a piece of driftwood to attack the other.

“This circumstance is, thankfully, quite rare and appeared to be an isolated incident,” Shaw said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 250-642-5241 or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

