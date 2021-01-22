RCMP investigating racist graffiti spotted off West Shore Parkway

West Shore RCMP is investigating after racist graffiti was spotted along West Shore Parkway Thursday.

Anna Young of Langford was driving her son to school when she noticed the words, spray painted on an active construction site near West Shore Parkway and Constellation Avenue. They were still there when she drove past again at 4 p.m. She called police.

“When you see something hateful like that you have to call it out for the unacceptable behaviour that it is,” she says. “If you say nothing then you say it’s OK.”

RCMP attended the site but no suspects or witnesses have been identified.

“Graffiti is not uncommon,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP media relations officer. “Last year we had a string of graffiti occurrences. It’s terrible and unfortunately we see this from time to time. If anyone has any information on the suspect please report it to us.”

Langford Bylaw Enforcement dealt with several incidents of graffiti found in the city on Thursday – one on a school district retaining wall, one on a city sign and another on a utility building.

Graffiti is an offence against the city’s unsightly premises bylaw, which also applies to poorly maintained properties. But in most cases where graffiti incites hatred or racism, the matter is referred to the RCMP.

Bylaw services says hateful or racist vandalism is uncommon in Langford. Anyone with information on the graffiti can call West Shore RCMP at 240-474-2264.

