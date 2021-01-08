West Shore RCMP searching for suspect in Colwood hit and run

West Shore police are looking for a driver suspected in a Jan. 5 hit and run. (Black Press Media file photo)

West Shore police are looking for a suspect in a Colwood hit and run that left a woman with minor injuries.

On Jan. 5, around 11:15 p.m. a woman was walking through the crosswalk on Wishart Road and Salton Drive when she was struck by a driver in a small, four-door car.

The driver did not stop and drove quickly up Salton Drive towards Stornoway Drive. The victim was helped by a bystander and suffered minor injuries.

The car is possibly blue in colour, says a statement from Const. Nancy Saggar, media relations officer for the West Shore RCMP.

“If you were the driver of this vehicle please do the right thing call us and identify yourself to police, we need to talk to you,” she said.

Anyone with information on the car or suspect is asked to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264. To report anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

