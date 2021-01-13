Michael Bonson, 33, of Nanaimo is wanted by police for several alleged offences, including assaulting a police officer and fleeing from police. (Photo submitted)

Michael Bonson, 33, of Nanaimo is wanted by police for several alleged offences, including assaulting a police officer and fleeing from police. (Photo submitted)

RCMP look for suspect who dodged Tasering in scuffle in Nanaimo

Michael Bonson wanted after failing to appear in court to face assault charges

Warrants have been issued for a man who failed to appear in court to face charges of assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and flight from police.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, efforts to find 33-year-old Michael Bonson have been unsuccessful and police believe he is taking measures to actively evade police.

The original charges against Bonson arose from an incident that occurred Sept. 21 in downtown Nanaimo. Police allege that during a vehicle stop, the investigating officer formed grounds to arrest Bonson for possession of illegal drugs, but during the arrest attempt “a violent struggle ensued” and the officer was assaulted. During the confrontation, the officer deployed a Taser, but it was ineffective and Bonson managed to break free from the officer, got back into his vehicle and drove away.

The officer did not require medical treatment and continued working.

Bonson is Caucasian, 5-foot-11, 180 pounds with short blond hair and blue eyes and he sports a moustache and goatee. His primary vehicle is a white older model Nissan Pathfinder, but it is unknown if the vehicle is currently being driven due to various mechanical issues.

Anyone with information on Bonson’s whereabouts is asked call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2020-34702.

READ ALSO: Alleged appliance thief threatens employee when confronted at Nanaimo store

READ ALSO: Repair shop in north Nanaimo has computers and phones stolen in break-in

READ ALSO: Nanaimo RCMP interested in talking to two people after car window smashed, purse stolen


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

crimeRCMP Briefs

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Work to resolve The Summit hum in Victoria continues through winter
Next story
UPDATED: Wanted man in custody following downtown Victoria criminal barricade

Just Posted

Timothy Ross is described as 5’8” and 170 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. (Contributed - RCMP)
Kayak belonging to missing Langford man found in Sooke

Ground and air crews continue search Wednesday

Sooke council will reconsider its virtual meetings in February, after provincial orders are expected to ease up. (YouTube - District of Sooke)
Sooke council to reconsider virtual meetings in February

Extended provincial orders in place until Feb. 5

Air conditioning units atop The Summit at Quadra Village have been the source of a hum that made life at home miserable in summer for some nearby residents. The Capital Regional Hospital Board is investing in more technology to help remedy the problem. (Photo dHK Architects)
Work to resolve The Summit hum in Victoria continues through winter

Neighbours of Hillside Avenue care facility won’t know until spring whether solutions work

(Left to right) Michelle, Matthew and Simon Gowing stand on their Ernest Avenue property in front of the pit where their house once stood. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Couple’s long battle with Saanich over a $300,000 storm drain ends with a win

Council approves rock pit drainage system instead of asking residents to buy municipal storm drain

Victoria police are on scene at a temporary housing facility in the 800-block of Johnson Street for reports of a barricaded person inside. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)
UPDATED: Wanted man in custody following downtown Victoria criminal barricade

Traffic in the 800-block of Johnson Street is no longer disrupted

COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, up to Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. records 519 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

360 people in hospital, 76 in critical care units

Vancouver Canucks’ Brock Boeser (6) and Elias Pettersson (40) celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during third period NHL action in Edmonton on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dale MacMillan
Boeser scores 2, Vancouver Canucks dump Edmonton 5-3 in NHL season opener

Rookie Nils Hoglander nets first career goal in win over Oilers

Chief of Defence Staff Jonathan Vance responds to a question during a news conference Friday, June 26, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Proud Boys confrontation was wake-up call about military racism, hate: Defence chief

The military has established new rules around hateful misconduct over the past year

A nurse prepares to give the first COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed in Edmonton on Dec. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Experts say stretching out time between COVID-19 vaccine doses in Alberta reasonable

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine’s label says doses should be given 21 days apart and Moderna’s calls for a 28-day gap

The barge sank again on Jan. 8 and is still resting under water. (Bill McQuarrie photo)
Twice-sunken barge will remain under water at Port McNeill marina until February

Community officials not happy with efforts to lift 80-foot two-storey American vessel

Michael Bonson, 33, of Nanaimo is wanted by police for several alleged offences, including assaulting a police officer and fleeing from police. (Photo submitted)
RCMP look for suspect who dodged Tasering in scuffle in Nanaimo

Michael Bonson wanted after failing to appear in court to face assault charges

Health-care workers wait in line at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Socializing after the vaccine: Experts say shot won’t offer ‘free pass’ right away

Expect mask mandates, limits on gatherings, and physical distancing to continue at least through part of 2021

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Dix ‘very disappointed’ some Vancouver-area doctors jumped the queue for 2nd vaccine dose

Health officials say it is just a small number of doctors

50 km/hr speed limit sign.
POLL: What do you think the speed limit should be on residential streets without a centre line?

Traffic on side streets around Greater Victoria could soon be travelling at… Continue reading

Most Read