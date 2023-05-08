RCMP looking for information on missing Cowichan man

Joseph Alexander Smith last seen on May 2 in Duncan

The RCMP is asking for assistance from the public in locating Joseph Alexander Smith, 42, who was last seen in Duncan on May 2. (Submitted photo)

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 42-year-old man.

Joseph Alexander Smith was last seen in Duncan on May 2 at around 3:30 p.m.

At that time, he was wearing a short-sleeved T-shirt, dark-coloured vest, dark-coloured sweat pants and Air Jordan shoes.

Smith is described as Caucasian, 5 foot 9 tall, 225 pounds, with a dark-coloured Mohawk haircut.

Smith is known to travel in a 2006 Chevrolet Colorado 4-door black truck with a rack on the back.

The licence plate is BR8 964.

He has not been in contact with family or friends since May 2 and police and his family are concerned for his well being.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts or the location of the truck is asked to call the RCMP at 250-748-5522.

missing person