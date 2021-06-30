RCMP looking for missing Cowichan Valley man

Cameron Blake Beaven was last seen on June 11

Missing person Cameron Blake Beaven. (Submitted)

Missing person Cameron Blake Beaven. (Submitted)

Police are asking the public for help finding a missing Cowichan Valley man who has not been seen in nearly three weeks.

Cameron Blake Beaven was last seen on Friday, June 11, and was reported missing on Saturday, June 26.

Beaven does not have a fixed address in the Duncan area, and is known to associate in the Victoria and Nanaimo area. Police say he lives a high-risk lifestyle and that family and friends are concerned for his well-being. Beaven does not have a cell phone.

Beaven is described as a white man, 5-foot-8 and 161 pounds, with light brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Beaven or his whereabouts shoud contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

missing person

Previous story
Senate passes net-zero bill and budget bill before rising for summer break
Next story
Trapped in Ethiopia’s Tigray, people ‘falling like leaves’

Just Posted

Chief Gordon Planes and Mayor Maja Tait proudly stand and work together on the lands of the T’Sou-ke Nation. (Submitted/District of Sooke)
T’Sou-ke Nation and District of Sooke reaffirm committment to work together

Mayor Maja Tait and Coun. Jeff Bateman checking out features of Sooke’s new library, currently under construction. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Dignitaries don hardhats to tour Sooke library under construction

Law enforcement officials worked to block off Courtenay Street and Burdett Avenue Wednesday morning while police officers investigated a possible bomb threat in the courthouse. The threat has since been cleared. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
UPDATE: Victoria courthouse cleared of bomb threat

Oak Bay police caught two impaired drivers on the first night of their summer check stop program. (Black Press Media file photo)
Oak Bay police nab 2 impaired drivers on first night of summer campaign