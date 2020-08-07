RCMP are looking for Jenessa Shacter. Photo supplied

RCMP looking for missing teen in Comox Valley

Jenessa Shacter was last seen going for a walk in downtown Courtenay

The Comox Valley RCMP detachment is looking for a teenage girl who went missing while in the area this week.

On Aug. 6, at approximately 3:45 p.m., 13-year old Jenessa Shacter went for a walk in downtown Courtenay, but she has not been seen since.

Shacter was last seen wearing a short black shirt, black shorts and a denim jacket. She was carrying a “Hello Kitty” purse. She is approximately 5’5” tall, medium build, with blonde/brown hair and hazel eyes.

“Jenessa was visiting family here in the Comox Valley. She went [to] downtown Courtenay, said she was going on a walk and agreed to be back after 45 minutes,” said Const. Monika Terragni, Comox Valley RCMP media relations officer. “It is not completely unusual for Jenessa to leave and not indicate where she is going; however, she is not from the Comox Valley and is not terribly familiar with the area.”

Anyone who sees Shacter or knows where she may be should call the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Comox Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca.


mike.chouinard@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

missing person

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATED: Traffic flowing normally after morning crash on Douglas Street
Next story
VicPD officer cleared of any wrongdoing after teen suspect’s ankle broken during arrest

Just Posted

PHOTOS: VicPD hoping to reunite stolen goods with owners after seizing items during traffic stop

Items recovered after officers stopped a vehicle driven by known property offender

VicPD officer cleared of any wrongdoing after teen suspect’s ankle broken during arrest

IIO investigators determined teen was resisting arrest

Habitat for Humanity Victoria fundraiser builds momentum

$200K in 100 days fundraiser tops $50,000 in the first month

UPDATED: Traffic flowing normally after morning crash on Douglas Street

Traffic at the Douglas and Finlayson streets intersection was temporarily impacted

COVID-19 exposure reported on WestJet flight from Victoria to Calgary

Flight left Victoria on July 29

371 British Columbians battling COVID-19, health officials confirm

Thursday (Aug. 6) saw a second straight day of nearly 50 new confirmed cases

RCMP looking for missing teen in Comox Valley

Jenessa Shacter was last seen going for a walk in downtown Courtenay

B.C. wildfire crews have battled 111 blazes in the last seven days

Twenty-nine fires remain active, as of Friday (Aug 7)

‘We don’t make the rules’: Okanagan pub owner says staff harassed over pandemic precautions

‘If you have six people plus a baby, guess what? That’s seven’ - West Kelowna Kelly O’Bryan’s owner

T-Rex earns big bids at B.C. dino auction

Over 500 dino-themed lots sold to buyers from across North America

Remembering Brent Carver: A legend of Broadway who kept his B.C. roots strong

Over the years, the Cranbrook thespian earned his place as one of Canada’s greatest actors

Statistics Canada says country gained 419,000 jobs in July

National unemployment rate was 10.9 per cent in July, down from the 12.3 per cent recorded in June

Canada plans $3.6 billion in retaliatory tariffs on U.S. in aluminium dispute

The new Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement that replaced NAFTA went into force on July 1

Canada ‘profoundly concerned’ over China death sentence for citizen in drug case

Police later confiscated more than 120 kilograms of the drug from Xu Weihong’s home

Most Read