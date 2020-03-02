RCMP on scene at a workplace on Amy Road in Langford. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

UPDATED: Man, 25, dies after being hit by a semi in Langford workplace incident

RCMP responded to a sudden workplace death at Sysco in Langford around 4 a.m.

A 25-year-old man died at a Langford workplace Monday morning.

West Shore RCMP were called to Sysco, 2881 Amy Rd. in Langford, around 4 a.m. where police say the man was hit by a semi tractor trailer.

The West Shore RCMP remains on scene and continues to investigate alongside WorkSafe BC and the BC Coroners Service.

RCMP will not release further details at this time.

READ ALSO: Victoria Police Department outlines what it means to be a ‘high risk’ missing person


Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Work to resume on northern B.C. pipeline as B.C., feds and Wet’suwet’en reach tentative deal
Next story
Alberta energy company takes full responsibility for explicit Greta sticker

Just Posted

Victoria substitute teacher sentenced to eight years for sexual abuse of young boys

Harry Sadd, 73, abused some victims hundreds of times

BC Ferries brings in debit payment for all customers this spring

BC Ferries will install PIN pads for foot and vehicle passengers

UPDATED: Man, 25, dies after being hit by a semi in Langford workplace incident

RCMP responded to a sudden workplace death at Sysco in Langford around 4 a.m.

Driver ticketed $109 after truck spotted in downtown Victoria plastered with TV-sized advertisements

The MVA has restrictions on illuminated signs to minimize distracted driving

More than 100 illegal short-term rental suites listed in Esquimalt

The Township works on a complaint-based system to pursue bylaw breakers

VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en chiefs, ministers reach proposed agreement in B.C. pipeline dispute

Chief Woos, one of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary leaders, says the proposal represents an important milestone

Work to resume on northern B.C. pipeline as B.C., feds and Wet’suwet’en reach tentative deal

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs are in opposition to the 670-kilometre natural gas pipeline

Alberta energy company takes full responsibility for explicit Greta sticker

X-Site Energy says it regrets pain caused by decal, adds organizational changes have been made

Canada’s number of COVID-19 cases grows to 27 as Ontario announces three new ones

In China, nearly 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 2,800 have died

Massive fire engulfs CN Rail facility in Prince Rupert

Cause currently unknown

Okanagan rink gives up four in final-end loss at Brier

Saskatchewan pulls out 9-8 victory, dropping BC champs to 1-2

ICBC surpluses should be hands-off to politicians, David Eby says

NDP to make taking profit from optional car insurance illegal

Black Press Media finalists to head to the B.C. and Yukon journalism awards

Publications receive nods in dozens of categories

Conservatives need to start thinking about approach to Indigenous issues: MP

Some Conservatives have been harsh critics of the Wet’suwet’en blockades

Most Read