RCMP recover bodies of 3 men from mudslide near Lillooet, 1 man still missing

Search efforts have been suspended as RCMP determine the best way to proceed

The B.C. RCMP have recovered the bodies of three men from the area of the Duffy Lake mudslide near Lillooet.

The three men were among those who had been confirmed as missing by the RCMP. Police continue to search for one more man, but their search has been hampered by weather and site conditions.

In a news release, the RCMP said all current search efforts have been exhausted and discussions are underway as to how and when it is best to proceed.

B.C.’s chief coroner Lisa Lapointe confirmed the findings, bringing the total number of deaths caused by the mudslide to four. The body of a woman was first discovered on Nov. 15.

“I also extend my heartfelt condolences to the families who are now grieving the sudden and unexpected death of their loved one, and to the family of the missing person we have so far been unable to locate.”

“This has been an incredibly difficult year for all of us in B.C., and my heart goes out to the many families and communities who have suffered tragic losses. At the BC Coroners Service, we will continue to do our best to determine the facts of these tragedies for the public record and, where possible, make recommendations to prevent similar deaths in the future.”

Highway 99 remains closed to vehicle traffic and there is no timeline for when it will reopen.

