RCMP recover stolen vehicles after man spots his truck on the road in Langford

Two suspects have been arrested and two vehicles have been recovered after a man spotted one of them driving his pick-up truck along Sooke Rd in Langford on April 27. (Black Press Media file photo)

West Shore RCMP recovered two stolen vehicles after one of the owners called in a tip after he spotted his pick-up truck being driven along Sooke Road in Langford.

On April 27, the truck owner followed a man to Isabelle Avenue and Happy Valley Road where he parked. Investigators soon arrived on the scene and watched as a woman pulled up next to the truck with another stolen vehicle.

“The Crime Reduction Unit swooped in and arrested both suspects for possession of stolen property,” said Cpl. Fred Ritchie, West Shore RCMP crime reduction unit. “The two stolen vehicles were recovered by police and the two suspects will be facing charges.”

As suspects are often unpredictable, officers thanked the man for not approaching the vehicle and instead calling police immediately.

