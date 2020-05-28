RCMP remind public to leave dogs chilling at home on hot days

Dogsafe has decals displaying the message “my dog is chilling at home”, as they attempt to get people not to leave dogs in hot cars this summer. (submitted)

Is your dog at home chilling? If it’s a hot day, it should be.

“Sadly many people still leave their animals in their vehicles on hot days. By partnering with Dogsafe, we hope to spread information throughout the North Cowichan and Duncan areas to people who may come across these animals in distress,” said Inspector Chris Bear, Officer-in-Charge of the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment.

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are raising public awareness on how to respond when you see a dog in a hot car, and more importantly to spread the education and prevention message.

The North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP is using the Community Canine Heatstroke Responder program designed by the founder of Dogsafe, Michelle Sevigny, a former professional dog trainer and a police officer.

Dogsafe has designed a Dog in a Hot Car Responder Checklist designed to keep members of the public calm by laying out a step-by-step guide that includes things you can do such as assessing the dog, calling the BCSPCA Animal Cruelty line or police to help bystanders document actions that may assist in a cruelty or criminal investigation.

The form is also available on a free downloadable app at https://www.dogsafe.ca/heatstroke-responder.html

The Dogsafe group also has decals for placing on your vehicle that display the message “my dog is home chilling”.

animal welfareRCMP