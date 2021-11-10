RCMP says Sooke Road RV fire not suspicious

The fire was believed ignited by faulty batteries, say Sooke Mounties

A Sooke firefighter practices search and rescue techniques during a training exercise at a local home slated for demolition. (File - Sooke Fire Rescue)

A Sooke firefighter practices search and rescue techniques during a training exercise at a local home slated for demolition. (File - Sooke Fire Rescue)

A fire in a recreational vehicle parked in the 5500-block of Sooke Road on Tuesday night has been deemed not suspicious, police say.

Firefighters were called to the Sooke neighbourhood of Saseenos at 7 p.m. on Nov. 9 after reports of black smoke billowing from an RV that was parked in the area.

The vehicle was quickly extinguished. No injuries were reported.

Police believe faulty batteries caused the fire.

There’s been a string of suspicious fires in the Sooke area in recent months. A Sooke man has been charged with two counts of mischief related to an Oct. 18 fire, but Sooke RCMP Cpl. Dawn Gilhen said there is no connection between the fires still under investigation and this one.

READ: UVic-designed buoy first to measure offshore winds for energy potential


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

SookeWest Shore

Previous story
UVic-designed buoy first to measure offshore B.C. winds for energy potential
Next story
BC Ferries cancels eight sailings between Vancouver Island and mainland for Nov. 11 and 12

Just Posted

From left: Brylee Apted, Everly Apted, Royal Canadian Legion Branch 91 President Norman Scott and Maylin Apted show off the girls’ 2020 donation from Remembrance Day painting sales. (Photo courtesy of Dani Dwinnell)
Metchosin sisters selling paintings in support of Langford Legion for 6th year in a row

A Sooke firefighter practices search and rescue techniques during a training exercise at a local home slated for demolition. (File - Sooke Fire Rescue)
RCMP says Sooke Road RV fire not suspicious

Travellers looking to go to and from Vancouver Island and Tsawwassen will need to watch for changes and cancellations in sailing Nov. 10 and 11. (Black Press Media file photo) Don Denton/News staff October 20 2012 - The BC Ferries’ vessel Spirit of British Columbia arrives in Tsawwassen from Swartz Bay.
BC Ferries cancels eight sailings between Vancouver Island and mainland for Nov. 11 and 12

UVic’s wind buoy will be the first mobile unit capable of collecting off-shore wind data in the province. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
UVic-designed buoy first to measure offshore B.C. winds for energy potential