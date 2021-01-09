RCMP searching for missing 15-year-old Langford girl

West Shore RCMP is searching for Zenaeh Edwards-Helgason, 15, who was last seen Jan. 2. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 15-year-old Langford girl, last seen Jan. 2.

Zenaeh Edwards-Helgason is described as a Caucasian girl, standing 5’4” and weighing 115 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police say she is known to frequent the Victoria area, especially Fisherman’s Wharf, and ask people across the region to keep an eye out for her. Since her disappearance, police have followed up on several leads but have been unable to locate Edwards-Helgason.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police immediately or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

