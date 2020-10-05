North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are concerned about the whereabouts of 23-year-old Duncan resident Austin Poulopoulos-Mawbey. (Submitted)

RCMP searching for missing Duncan man

Austin Poulopoulos-Mawbey, 23, last seen Oct. 4

Have you seen Austin Poulopoulos-Mawbey?

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the Duncan resident, who was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 4. Poulopoulos-Mawbey’s friends and family are concerned for his well-being, police reported.

Austin Poulopoulos-Mawbey is described as a a 23-year-old white man, between 5-foot-9 and 5-foot-11, and weighing 210 pounds. He has a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes, and had a beard when he was last seen. He may have been wearing green running shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Austin Poulopoulos-Mawbey is urged to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

