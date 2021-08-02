Two people were rescued by helicopter off the Metchosin coastline Aug. 2 after going missing the night before. (Google Maps)

UPDATE: Two missing people rescued from Metchosin coastline

Pair last seen in dingy Sunday (Aug. 1) night

Two people have been rescued by helicopter from the Metchosin coastline after they went missing in the water late Sunday night.

Police say Justin Kostenchuk and Amanda Levesque hadn’t been seen or heard from since Sunday (Aug. 1) around 10 p.m. when they are believed to have been operating a white inflatable dingy in the area of Sandgate Road (Weir Beach).

By midday Monday, the West Shore RCMP and Canadian Coast Guard were conducting a marine search of the area. At 1 p.m., Kostenchuk and Levesque were found safe and exhausted.

Police didn’t specify where the two were located, but said they had to be extracted by helicopter and are now doing well after a long night.

