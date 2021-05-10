RCMP seek help locating missing Victoria man, last spotted in Parksville

Daniel Foster, 43, seen via surveillance camera using an ATM

Daniel Foster, last seen in downtown Parksville on Saturday, May 1. (submitted photo)

Oceanside RCMP is asking the public for help locating a missing Victoria man.

According to a release issued on Monday, Daniel Joseph Foster, 43, was reported missing from his previous residence in Victoria. He was last spotted in downtown Parksville on Saturday, May 1, by a surveillance camera while using an ATM.

Foster is described as 6’ and about 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is known for travelling across the Island.

Police ask if anyone knows of his whereabouts, or has any additional information, to call Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111. Alternatively, Foster could check in with the nearest police agency to confirm his well-being.

