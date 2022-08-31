A member of the Oceanside RCMP detachments directs the flow of traffic as they look into an RV that ended up in a ditch on Reid Road in French Creek. (Michael Briones photo)

A member of the Oceanside RCMP detachments directs the flow of traffic as they look into an RV that ended up in a ditch on Reid Road in French Creek. (Michael Briones photo)

RCMP seek suspect after stolen Vancouver Island RV crashes into ditch

Police in Parksville say vehicle taken from dealership earlier in the day

The Oceanside RCMP are investigating after a report of a stolen RV that ended up in a ditch in French Creek

Police received a call Wednesday morning, Aug. 31, indicating an RV was stolen from a dealership in the Parksville Qualicum Beach area.

The RCMP later received reports the RV was seen driving erratically with the slides extended. The vehicle ended up in a ditch in the 800 block of Reid Road in French Creek. A male suspect was observed running from the RV.

Police Dog Services attended the scene to conduct a track. However, the suspect was not located. The RV has been towed and will undergo a forensic examination.

— NEWS Staff, Submitted

ParksvilleRCMP

