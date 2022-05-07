RCMP did not commit offense in arrest which seriously injured Lake Country man, finds IIO. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

RCMP did not commit offense in arrest which seriously injured Lake Country man, finds IIO. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

RCMP seek witnesses after man dies from stab wounds in Williams Lake

A man suffering from stab wounds was found on Midnight Drive after 11 p.m. on May 5

Williams Lake RCMP and the Northern District Major Crimes Unit are seeking witnesses after a man was stabbed late Thursday night (May 5).

In a news release, the RCMP said they received a report just after 11 p.m. about a man suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds on Midnight Drive in Williams Lake.

The man was transported to hospital but later died of his injuries.

Investigators from the Northern District Major Crimes Unit have assumed conduct of the investigation. Investigators are asking for any witnesses, dashcam or CCTV footage from the area of Midnight Drive, Williams Lake from Thursday, May 5, 2022 between 9:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

“We are in the infancy stages of our investigation; however, the early indications suggest that this was a targeted attack, although a full determination has yet to be made” B.C. RCMP Sgt. Chris Manseau said.

Anyone with information about this murder can contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Vancouver Island’s first hydrogen fueling station opens in Saanich
Next story
Retired general Jonathan Vance loses military honour at his own request

Just Posted

HeroWork Victoria general manager Trevor Botkin gets strong-armed into his jail cell at Uptown in Saanich as he starts the third annual Jail, Bail or Bribe fundraiser. The event runs through the weekend and the public can make a donation onsite, or online at jailbailbribe.com. (Photo courtesy HeroWork Victoria)
Even heroes sometimes go to jail, says Victoria radical reno firm boss

A hydrogen fuel pump in Vancouver. (Courtesy of Canadian Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association)
Vancouver Island’s first hydrogen fueling station opens in Saanich

A proposal for a six-storey mixed-use building at the corner of Shelbourne Street and McRae Avenue is coming to Saanich council for discussion on Monday (May 9). (Courtesy of Abstract Developments)
Residents object to height, parking variances requested for Saanich development

The City of Colwood is advising trail users Applegate Trail will be closed from May 9 to 11. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff file photo)
Colwood trail closed May 9-11 for remediation work