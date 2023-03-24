RCMP say a female suspect posed as a janitor at several banks that experienced ATM thefts in July 2021. (RCMP photos)

RCMP seize cash and ‘high-value assets’ in Nanaimo following ATM thefts

Surveillance image shows suspect posing as a janitor

RCMP need help identifying a woman they believe to be involved in several automated banking machine thefts after seizing cash and “high-value assets” from a home in Nanaimo.

Police say four incidents happened in the Fraser Valley involving a woman pretending to be a janitor. Each time she allegedly stole large amounts of cash from the ATMs. The suspect was spotted on video wearing a blue-collared shirt, dark pants, a medical style mask, latex gloves and a dark coloured ball cap. Police pegged her at five feet tall and she was seen carrying a backpack-style vacuum cleaner.

Surveillance footage also identified a dark-coloured pickup truck that may be involved in the crimes.

The RCMP’s property crime unit worked with Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada to identify suspects through a number of suspicious transactions, which led to the execution of a search warrant at a residence in the 2600 block of Barnes Road in Nanaimo. Police seized a large quantity of cash and assets believed to be purchased through the proceeds of crime.

But the search for the woman continues.

“Police have yet to identify the woman and truck captured in the attached surveillance photos,” said Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Krista Vrolyk.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 and reference file No. 2021-32517.

RELATED: ATM theft from Mission store caught on camera

RELATED: Christmas Day heist in Langley netted almost $500,000, court filing reveals

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewscrimeRCMP

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. homeowners hospitalized after TikTok challenge turns ugly
Next story
B.C. residents worried fraud risk growing and they’re too weary to be more careful

Just Posted

Operation Trackshoes, a sports weekend for people with developmental disabilities, celebrates 50 years this June. The board announced this month it will be the last. (Photo by Alan Thurston)
After 50 years of changing lives, Operation Trackshoes embarks on last lap at UVic

Reconstruction of a staircase is among the improvements coming to the lower Sooke Potholes area. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke Potholes set to get more parking spots, better toilets

The District of Sooke is naming a park in Sun River in honour of Hannah Day, a courageous nine-year-old who lost her long battle with cancer in 2019. (Courtesy - Brooke Ervin)
Sooke naming playground after Hannah Day

Mussels had a hard time in the dual heat and low tides. Here’s one from Vancouver Island’s west coast, cooked in a happier time. (Zoe Ducklow/file)
Unchecked climate change putting Salish Sea in hot water