A cyclist was injured in a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway in Ladysmith on Tuesday, Feb. 7. (Black Press Media file photo)

A cyclist was injured in a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway in Ladysmith on Tuesday, Feb. 7. (Black Press Media file photo)

RCMP’s actions under investigation after cyclist hurt in crash in Ladysmith

Incident happened in the early morning Feb. 7 on the Trans-Canada Highway

  • Feb. 7, 2023 2:45 p.m.
  • News

BY DUCK PATERSON

A cyclist was injured in a crash on the highway in Ladysmith early this morning and the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is looking into the incident.

RCMP, firefighters and paramedics were called to a report of a motorcycle crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Platt Road on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at approximately 12:45 a.m. Ladysmith Fire Rescue reported that they were on scene for about an hour and said the patient had suffered serious leg injuries and was transported to hospital by B.C. Ambulance Service.

The IIO, in a news release, said RCMP “attempted to conduct a traffic stop and the bicycle collided with a curb shortly thereafter.”

Ladysmith RCMP said it would not be able to offer further details now that the IIO is involved in the investigation. The IIO investigates police incidents that result in death or serious injury and determines whether an officer’s actions or inactions were factors.

TODAY’S MOST-READ: Passenger berates B.C. Ferries staff for chronic tardiness

YESTERDAY’S MOST-READ: Man charged with attempted murder after shots fired in apparent Nanaimo road rage incident


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking Newsmotor vehicle crashRCMP

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
1 million job openings predicted in B.C. over the next decade
Next story
Rare Pender Island habitat slated for ‘mega-mansions’ to become nature preserve

Just Posted

Protesters held a rally at the B.C. Legislature Feb. 7 to call for action, awareness and services for adults who have eating disorders. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)
‘Huge gaps’ in care for adults with eating disorders, say advocates at Victoria protest

A COVID-19 test. Island Health workers are being urged to not get tested. (Black Press Media file photo)
CAMPBELL: ‘Atrocious’: Sick Vancouver Island health workers urged by bosses to not test for COVID-19

A Coastal Wolf shown in the Part of the Pack documentary. (Photo: Isabelle Groc)
Film exploring complexity of wolf-human interactions airing at Victoria Film Fest

Nathaniel Stoffelsma enjoys a swim with his 11 and eight-year-old sons, Alex (left) and Jens, at Panorama Recreation Centre in North Saanich. (Courtesy Nathaniel Stoffelsma)
North Saanich dad swims 1,000 metres a day to honour son’s cancer battle