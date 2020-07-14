British Columbia provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry wears a pair John Fluevog shoes designed in her honour, as she views the Murals of Gratitude exhibition in Vancouver, on Friday, July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Recent surge in COVID-19 cases not unexpected amid Phase Three of reopening: B.C.’s top doc

Keep circles small, wear masks and be aware of symptoms, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. has recorded 13 new COVID-19 cases as the province reaches the two-week mark since entering Phase Three in its restart plan.

That means there are 209 active test-positive cases, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed Tuesday (July 14). Fourteen people are in hospital, with five in intensive care units.

There were no new deaths between Wednesday afternoon and Tuesday, with the total fatalities remaining at 189.

Meanwhile, 2,730 people have recovered from the contagious respiratory illness.

With every increase in our activity, the potential for COVID-19 exposure increases as well, Henry said. The recent increase in daily case counts is not unexpected, she added.

“We know there will be cases and we need to be sure we can contact trace quickly.”

Henry, alongside Health Minister Adrian Dix, reiterated ongoing recommendations to socially distant and keep social circles small.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Residents welcomed to The Summit in Victoria’s Quadra Village
Next story
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of July 13

Just Posted

Victoria man facing charges after brandishing semi-automatic rifle

Suspect was arrested without incident

Central Saanich council spills plans for alcohol in public parks

Local expert Adam Sherk praises decision, warns of liberalization

Saanich makes ALC appeal for Prospect Lake Elementary parking, portables

Council votes in favour of seeking non-farm use designation

West Shore RCMP responds after reports of man masturbating on bus

52-year-old man charged with committing an indecent act in a public place

Sooke Writers Collective releases new anthology

Lucky Number Seven features work from local writers

Recent surge in COVID-19 cases not unexpected amid Phase Three of reopening: B.C.’s top doc

Keep circles small, wear masks and be aware of symptoms, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. NDP changing WorkSafeBC regulations to respond to COVID-19

Employers say reclassifying coronavirus could be ‘ruinous’

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of July 13

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Statistical flaws led to B.C. wolf cull which didn’t save endangered caribou as estimated

Study finds statistical flaws in an influential 2019 report supporting a wolf cull

Windows broken, racist graffiti left on Okanagan home

Family says nothing like this has happened since they moved to Summerland in 1980s

Beloved Island woman dies at 106

Dorothy Adair adored by the many people she met in Chemainus in two short years

Man arrested for allegedly pushing unsuspecting seniors, jumping on cars at Parksville mall

Cops arrest man after ‘aggressive incident’ at Wembley Mall in Parksville

B.C. man who went by ‘Doctor Ray Gaglardi’ charged with sex assault of teenage boys

The man, 75, is accused of assaulting teenage boys he met through Coquitlam-area churches

B.C.’s potential deficit $12.5 billion as spending spikes, taxes drop

Finance Minister Carole James gives COVID-19 outlook

Most Read