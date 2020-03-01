On Friday, Feb. 28 Victoria Mayor, Lisa Helps meet with Indigenous youth at the B.C. Legislature. (Lisa Helps/Twitter)

‘Reconciliation is not dead’ says Victoria Mayor

Lisa Helps wants allies to show that reconciliation is not dead and to uphold Indigenous rights

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps wants non-Indigenous allies to show that reconciliation is not dead after meeting with Indigenous youth at the B.C. Legislature on Friday afternoon.

In a personal blog post published on Sunday, March 1, Helps said she was moved to speak up after meeting with the Indigenous youth. The post comes moments after Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and senior government ministers had reached an agreement.

ALSO READ: Wet’suwet’en chiefs, ministers reach proposed agreement in B.C. pipeline dispute

Helps was scheduled to be part of a panel Friday evening at the Victoria Urban Reconciliation Dialogues hosted by the Victoria Native Friendship Centre. After learning she would be asked by panel host Shalegh Rogers what ‘the role of Indigenous youth in the future of reconciliation’ would look like, she decided to ask the Indigenous youth at the legislature.

anti-Indigenous racism has risen in the wake of the anti-pipeline movement

“When I heard these Indigenous youth say that they are afraid, when I heard them say that our country has failed them time and time again, when I heard about the sacrifices they are making – putting their own lives on hold and at risk – I [was] moved to speak up,” Helps wrote.

In previous weeks the Wet’suwet’en opposition to the pipeline has promoted solidarity protests, resulting in numerous arrests and injunctions.

Helps states that anti-Indigenous racism has risen in the wake of the anti-pipeline movement. She writes that it is up to non-Indigenous allies to speak up against racism and denounce it.

ALSO READ: UPDATED: Pat Bay Highway blockade ends three hours later

After her experience at the legislature, Helps is sympathetic and understands the struggles of Indigenous youth. She believes that it took too long for a conversation to begin between the Canadian government and the Wet’suwt’en. During the time that it took for dialogue to start, Helps notes that the arrests that took place during the weeks of protest resulted in the continued displacement of Indigenous people from their homeland.

ALSO READ: UPDATED: Wet’suwet’en supporters occupying BC legislature mobilize for rumoured counter-protest

Helps believes that the conditions required to meet with the hereditary chiefs shouldn’t have taken so long.

“Reconciliation is not dead if we as non-Indigenous community members are committed to decolonizing Canada, to working together to create a new story. This means being committed to honouring Indigenous rights and title and ensuring that Indigenous legal orders can exist side by side with the Canadian one.” Helps wrote.

After attending the Victoria Urban Reconciliation Dialogues, Helps is hopeful that reconciliation can be achieved by working with each other and not against.

sarah.schuchard@saanichnews.com

Like us on Facebook, or send a tweet to @sarah_schuchard
and follow us on Instagram

IndigenousLisa HelpsLocal News

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Oak Bay artists invited to open their doors, join spring studio tour
Next story
Smoke detector forces Vancouver-bound Air Canada Jazz flight back to San Francisco

Just Posted

Victoria-based cycling group celebrates Women’s Day with launch of new team

Female-led Elements Race Team is set to promote women in cycling at their fundraising event

Oak Bay artists invited to open their doors, join spring studio tour

Oak Bay Artists’ Spring Studio Tour 2020 runs April 18 and 19

Police will not longer be responsible to Saanich dead animals

A one-year pilot contract has been approved by Saanich council for the dead animal removal service

Oak Bay youth philanthropists support mental health

High school group selects Victoria Youth Health clinic

Win a vacation and help send kids to camp with new Easter Seals campaign

Get Moving for Easter Seals fundraiser runs throughout March

B.C. confirms 8th case of COVID-19; 1,000 tested for novel coronavirus

First four patients have been released from isolation after testing negative for virus

Number of Canadian COVID-19 cases rises to 24 as Ontario announces four new ones

Number of B.C. cases remains at eight

Smoke detector forces Vancouver-bound Air Canada Jazz flight back to San Francisco

He says 74 passengers and four crew members got off the plane safely

BC champs fall 11-3 to Ontario at Brier

John Epping of Toronto snaps 3-3 tie against Vernon’s Jim Cotter with four-ender in sixth

Donations pour in for family of Squamish toddler killed in parking lot crash

Fundraiser has raised more than $23,000 as of Sunday

Legal experts say injunctions not effective in Indigenous-led land disputes

Protests began earlier this month when the RCMP moved into Wet’suwet’en territory to enforce a court injunction

Toddler, 2, killed and woman injured after getting struck by car in Squamish parking lot

The driver remained at the scene

Wet’suwet’en supporters of pipeline don’t think their message is being heard

Wet’suwet’en are governed by both a traditional hereditary chief system and six elected band councils

Caution, with a time limit: How Trudeau’s patience with rail blockades ended

The blockades were sparked when the RCMP began enforcing a court order against Wet’suwet’en protesters

Most Read