A man relaxes under a tree in a park in Montreal, Thursday, July 5, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Record-breakingly hot temperatures forecast for B.C. this weekend

An ‘exceptionally strong’ ridge of high pressure building Friday to Tuesday could leave parts of the province dangerously warm

The heatwave which has seen scorching temperatures across B.C. is expected to get record-breakingly worse this weekend, triggering a new warning from Environment Canada.

The weather agency said an “exceptionally strong” building ridge of high pressure could leave parts of the province dangerously warm from Friday until Tuesday.

“The duration of this heatwave is concerning as there is little relief at night with elevated overnight temperatures,” reads a warning issued Wednesday (June 23).

The warnings apply to most of the province, including much of Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland, the Okanagan and central British Columbia.

Temperatures as high as 40 degrees

Daytime temperatures are forecast to reach as high as 38 degrees Celsius in communities of Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Surrey, Langley, Abbotsford, Chilliwack and Hope.

On Saturday, a dome of heat is expected to bubble up and become trapped in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

Such temperatures are increasing health risks for everyday citizens, who are being advised to drink plenty of fluids and find a cool place to stay.

Additionally, authorities are encouraging people to monitor older family members, friends and neighbours for signs of heat illness – which include dizziness, fainting, nausea, vomiting, rapid breathing and heartbeat, extreme thirst and decreased or dark urination.

“Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle,” Wednesday’s warning emphasizes.

The heatwave will remain in place until Wednesday.

