The hiring of out-of-province workers by the Canadian Red Cross to staff the vaccination centre in Langford has raised eyebrows. (Black Press Media file photo)

The hiring of out-of-province workers by the Canadian Red Cross to staff the vaccination centre in Langford has raised eyebrows. (Black Press Media file photo)

Red Cross hires out-of-province workers to staff Langford vaccination centre

Staffer worries local jobs weren’t offered to local people

The hiring by the Canadian Red Cross of a number of out-of-province people for non-clinical positions at a vaccination site in Langford has at least one local staffer wondering if Premier John Horgan is aware of the situation.

Horgan, whose riding is home to the Eagle Ridge Community Centre COVID-19 vaccination site, announced with some fanfare in March that the province would be hiring people laid off from hard-hit B.C. industries such as tourism and sports to take on non-clinical roles at vaccination centres. The Canadian Red Cross was included on that list as an organization set to help out.

RELATED STORY: Hard-hit hospitality companies help with B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccinations

The staffer, who feared losing her job if she gave her name publicly, was told her position at Eagle Ridge was being eliminated with Red Cross officially taking over administration of non-clinical staff at Island sites as of April 12. She and other staff hired by Island Health before Red Cross took over were given the choice to redeploy to other assignments.

In the week or so before that, she said, casual conversations with a number of new hires determined that most were brought in from out of province and were given the same basic training as she was.

Asked to explain the hiring of non-local people for those positions, Canadian Red Cross issued a written statement.

“Immediate needs for surge capacity may result in the deployment of readily available Red Cross personnel, while efforts are made to recruit a local workforce to sustain the operation in the longer term,” the statement read. “All personnel are expected to follow public health measures, and are trained in epidemic prevention and control (EPC) guidelines, in addition to wearing appropriate PPE, ensuring the safety of clients and other staff members.”

ALSO READ: Victoria Conference Centre to open as city vaccination site on April 12

The statement also said Red Cross continues to actively recruit for local immunization sites, and is reaching out to local post-secondary institutions and utilizing social media and online local job boards. Local residents interested in assisting at local sites are encouraged to apply at redcross.ca.

According to the Ministry of Health, Red Cross is the only organization supporting clinics on Vancouver Island in non-clinical roles. Other partner organizations are involved in vaccine clinics in other health regions.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email:don.descoteau@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.  
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusEmploymentHealth

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Maclean’s Magazine ranks Langford best community in B.C.
Next story
UPDATED: BC Hydro crews repairing failed electrical equipment in Saanich

Just Posted

This stretch of Highway 14 on Parkinson Hill near Port Renfrew is undergoing reconstruction following a road washout in 2018. (Ministry of Transportation photo)
22-hour Highway 14 road closure planned for Wednesday

Closure needed to install a temporary bridge structure near Port Renfrew

An Extinction Rebellion Vancouver Island (XRVI) climate change event in 2019 saw a large crowd occupy the Johnson Street bridge. Black Press File Photo
Extinction Rebellion activists march from Vancouver to Victoria this weekend

The four-day trek ends at the B.C. legislature Monday, protest province’s environmental policy

At Tuesday’s Sooke council meeting, RCMP submitted a record showing the types of calls and incidents that were investigated within the district, which included a comparison from February 2021 to February 2020. (Black Press Media file photo)
Crime and calls to Sooke RCMP on the decline in February compared to 2020

Sooke RCMP share February investigation statistics

The hiring of out-of-province workers by the Canadian Red Cross to staff the vaccination centre in Langford has raised eyebrows. (Black Press Media file photo)
Red Cross hires out-of-province workers to staff Langford vaccination centre

Staffer worries local jobs weren’t offered to local people

A rider crosses a “skinny” on the newly opened trail known as 90s Jank, built within the Hartland system by volunteers with the South Island Mountain Bike Society. (Youtube/MTB Matt)
Mountain bikers celebrate first new trail in years on Saanich’s Mount Work

90s Jank trail a product of licence agreement between CRD and mountain bike society

Rainbow trouts thrashing with life as they’re about to be transferred to the largest lake of their lives, even though it’s pretty small. These rainbows have a blue tinge because they matched the blue of their hatchery pen, but soon they’ll take on the green-browns of their new home at Lookout Lake. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
VIDEO: Lookout Lake stocked with hatchery trout to delight of a seniors fishing club

The Cherish Trout Scouts made plans to come back fishing soon

For Leela Harrop, the recent death of her brother Raju Tiwari pushed her to sign up for the vaccine. Photo supplied
Island woman on fence about vaccine prompted by brother’s death

Leela Harrop of Comox says she did have issues with signing up online this past week

Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops. (Dave Eagles/Kamloops This Week file photo)
RCMP intercept vehicle fleeing with infant taken from Kamloops hospital

The baby was at the hospital receiving life-saving care

Vancouver Police Const. Deepak Sood is under review by the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. after making comments to a harm reduction advocate Sunday, April 11. (Screen grab)
VIDEO: Vancouver officer convicted of uttering threats under watchdog review again

Const. Deepak Sood was recorded Sunday saying ‘I’ll smack you’ and ‘go back to selling drugs’ to a harm reduction advocate

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry prepares a daily update on the coronavirus pandemic, April 21, 2020. (B.C. Government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate persists, 1,005 new cases Friday

Hospitalization up to 425, six more virus-related deaths

The Nautical Dog Cafe at Skaha marina is getting its patio ready in hopes Mother Nature will provide where provincial restrictions have taken away indoor dining. (Facebook)
‘A lot of instability’: B.C. restaurants in layoff limbo

As COVID-19 cases stay high, restaurants in British Columbia are closed to indoor dining

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks on as Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland responds to a question during a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Expectations high as Trudeau Liberals get ready to unveil first pandemic budget

The Liberals will look to thread an economic needle with Monday’s budget

John Furlong, Own The Podium board chairman and former CEO of the Vancouver Olympics, addresses a Vancouver Board of Trade luncheon in Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday November 25, 2015.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
John Furlong presents 2030 Winter Games vision to Vancouver Board of Trade

Vancouver and Whistler would remain among host sites because of 2010 sport venues still operational

Photo by Metro Creative Connection
New campgrounds coming to B.C. parks as part of $83M provincial boost

This season alone, 185 campsites are being added to provincial parks, says Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Most Read