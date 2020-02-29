Regional hazmat teams were called to the scene of an incident involving dangerous good in downtown Victoria on Friday. (Saanich Fire/Twitter)

Regional hazmat team responds to ‘dangerous goods incident’ in downtown Victoria

Saanich fire crews called in to assist

Regional hazmat crews were called in for an incident involving dangerous goods near the intersection of Douglas and Chatham Streets on Friday night.

VicPD, paramedics and fire crews from both Victoria and Saanich were on scene around 9:45 p.m.

The Saanich Fire Department’s hazmat team members were called in to assist the Regional Hazmat Response Service and the Victoria Fire Department.

Black Press Media has reached out to VicPD for further information.

More to come.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

SaanichVictoriaVictoria Fire DepartmentVictoria Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Court hears of moments before Victoria father stabbed to death in the middle of Hillside Avenue

Just Posted

Regional hazmat team responds to ‘dangerous goods incident’ in downtown Victoria

Saanich fire crews called in to assist

Join a cross-cultural celebration at One World 2020

Pearson College UWC students present a slice of their cultures in dance, song and more, March 20-21

BC Ferries appoints new financial officer

Jill Sharland has experience in aviation, medical industry

The Glorious Sons ready to wage rock ‘n’ roll war at the Royal Theatre

Kingston band bringing their harder-edged sound to town in March

Athletes gear up for Pan Am XC Cup at Bear Mountain Saturday

This is the first time Canada is hosting the championships

Toddler, 2, killed and woman injured after getting struck by car in Squamish parking lot

The driver remained at the scene

B.C. health care battle in judge’s hands but expected to land in Canada’s top court

Dr. Brian Day opened the Cambie Surgery Centre in 1996, launched court action against the province in 2009

Public health agency weighs stronger COVID-19 protection for front-line workers

Guidelines lay out the precautions health-care workers should take when assessing and treating the new coronavirus

VIDEO: B.C. Liberal MLA Rich Coleman announced retirement after six terms

After 24 years, he says it’s ‘time to hang up the skates”

B.C. mother, daughter return home after coronavirus quarantine in Asia

Jensine Morabito and her daughter were on Holland America’s Westerdam but did not catch the virus

Leap Year means we get an extra day in February, so how are you spending it?

People online have a number of suggestions and plans on how they will be spending Saturday

Greta sticker that drew outrage in Alberta not child pornography: RCMP

X-Site Energy Services has denied having anything to do with the stickers

Bald eagle hit by train in northern B.C. has a chance of survival

The raptor has been taken to OWL in the Lower Mainland for recovery

Cheslatta Carrier Nation and Rio Tinto sign a historic agreement

Co-operation crucial to stem dropping Nechako Reservoir level

Most Read