Remembrance Day ceremonies set to return to form Friday

Remembrance Day services across Greater Victoria, including at the provincial cenotaph on the legislative grounds, return to in-person form for 2022. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Remembrance Day sees the return of full-scale events after two years of adapted ceremonies due to the pandemic. Here is a list of many of the services taking place Nov. 11 across Greater Victoria.

Victoria

The provincial capital hosts a ceremony at the cenotaph on the legislature grounds starting at 10:30 a.m.

The nearby Royal B.C. Museum is also set to host a free performance by the Victoria Children’s Choir on Nov. 11 from 12:30 p.m. to 1.

Esquimalt

Esquimalt residents are invited to join members of the Royal Canadian Navy, cadets, Royal Canadian Legion, Scouts Canada, and the Royal New Zealand Navy for their ceremony at Memorial Park from 10 a.m. to noon.

A parade will start at the intersection of Admirals and Esquimalt roads, and will make its way through the community, ending at the cenotaph at Memorial Park.

Oak Bay

Oak Bay offers both a virtual and in-person ceremony this year at the cenotaph on Beach Drive, starting at 10:55 a.m.

During the ceremony, the 2800-block of Beach Drive will be closed to vehicle traffic.

The ceremony can be watched via live stream at lumeraevents.com/oakbayremembers.

Central Saanich

Remembrance Day ceremonies in Central Saanich start at 10:45 a.m. with a fly-past, followed by the ceremony itself at 10:50 a.m. at the cenotaph in Brentwood Bay’s Pioneer Park.

Saanich

The Saanich ceremony returns to in-person after two years as a virtual event. All are invited to attend the cenotaph, located outside Saanich Municipal Hall from 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Following a military parade, active and retired service members, police, fire and local community groups will lay wreaths. Groups that would like to lay a wreath will have a designated time following the ceremony.

An organization that would like to lay a wreath can contact the event coordinator Sarah Faria at sarah.faria@saanich.ca.

There will be no reception this year, and municipal hall will be closed to the public. Parking and seating will be limited.

Langford

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 91 will once again host a ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park in Langford (at the corner of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Goldstream Avenue).

The ceremony gets underway at 10:30 a.m. and is expected to be larger than the events of the past two years.

The parade will march from Station Avenue to the cenotaph at the park, but will not march out of the park as in past events.

Following the service, the Legion will have a tent setup in the parking lot of the nearby Goldstream Masonic Hall where snacks and refreshments will be served, as the branch building is undergoing renovations.

