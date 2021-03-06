A resurfacing of the tennis court in Metchosin is being eyed for the community. However, funding opportunities still need to be solidified for the project to happen. (Michelle Cabana/Black Press Media)

A resurfacing of the tennis court in Metchosin is being eyed for the community. However, funding opportunities still need to be solidified for the project to happen. (Michelle Cabana/Black Press Media)

Renewed surface eyed for Metchosin tennis court

Funding source must first be solidified in order for project to happen

A fresher look could be on the horizon for the tennis court near the Metchosin Schoolhouse Museum.

A request for the surface refresh was brought forward by Metchosin Coun. Sharie Epp and the Firefighter Society at a recent Parks and Trails committee meeting.

Don’t dust your court shoes off quite yet, however, as the project plans still have to go through some hoops in order to happen. The project is completely dependant on whether or not grant money is received.

Metchosin Fire Chief Stephanie Dunlop has applied for various grant opportunities, but nothing has been confirmed yet. One of the grants applied for is the Co-Op Community Spaces grant, which funds projects to improve recreational spaces across Western Canada.

If funding is successful, the new surface will be a multi-use court, with lines painted for various sports such as tennis, pickleball, volleyball and basketball.

READ ALSO: Life-changing lessons shared after 55-year coaching career

Updates to the Metchosin Schoolhouse are still underway, and it is unknown when the project is expected to be complete. So far, the foundation and various beams have been replaced, part of the siding has been stripped off and the wiring is being renewed.

“It will be a complete refresh,” said Bob Burgis, project manager.

Moving forward, insulation will be installed, along with a wheelchair access point. Topping it off will be a fresh coat of paint around the building.

Burgis said there have been five donations for door replacements on the schoolhouse. What will be used for the front entrance is an 1860s door from the Craigflower Schoolhouse, which was refurbished years earlier.

“All of the doors donated are in pretty great shape for the age that they are,” said Burgis.

The Metchosin Schoolhouse opened in the spring of 1872 and was the first school building opened in the province after confederation. The building received its heritage status in 1997.

RELATED: Metchosin heritage building gets a lift

 

Work is still underway on updates to the Metchosin School Museum. So far, the foundation and beams have been replaced, along with some siding. Project manager Bob Burgis said there is still a lot to be done in order to complete the renewal. (Michelle Cabana/Black Press Media)

