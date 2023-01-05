The MV GSL Eleni is seen docked off Ogden Point on Wednesday (Jan. 5) as it awaits repairs to get underway. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)

Repairs stretch to 7 days for broken barge parked in Victoria

MV GSL Eleni had rudder malfunction off the coast near Tofino

Victoria started the new year with an unusual, but not unheard of vessel parked at Ogden Point.

The MV GSL Eleni arrived Jan. 1 after the 300-metre container ship had a rudder malfunction just off the coast near Tofino.

Initially repairs were expected to take four days, but on Wednesday (Jan. 4) the authority said repairs were underway and expected to take seven days.

The dock near the breakwater housed another cargo ship almost a year ago to the day.

The SM Busan, a 304-metre South Korean container ship docked at Ogden Point on Jan. 2, 2022 around 5 a.m. after engine malfunctions on Christmas Eve left it and its crew stranded in the Pacific Ocean for two days.

The 300-metre ship left Portland, Ore. homeward bound on Dec. 24, carrying about 1,500 cargo containers – most of which were empty.

READ ALSO: Korean shipping vessel the largest to moor at Victoria dock in three years

