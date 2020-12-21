(Black Press Media file photo)

(Black Press Media file photo)

Report of man wielding metal rod draws Victoria police to Quadra Village

Man faces charges after Dec. 21 incident

VicPD officers used a bean bag shotgun in a Dec. 21 arrest where the suspect faces charges of assault

Monday morning shortly after 8:30, police were called to a convenience store in the 2600-block of Quadra Street for a report that a delivery driver had been threatened by a man with a metal rod.

Officers arrived and located a suspect based on information from witnesses. Police say the suspect did not comply with direction, and the officers deployed a bean bag shotgun.

The suspect was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are recommending charges of assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

