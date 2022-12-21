Report on Saanich bank shooting released by IIO

The report details the events of the bank robbery, which led to the death of 2 suspects

Police stand watch over the scene of a bank robbery in Saanich which left two suspects dead and six police officers injured. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO) has released its report on the Saanich bank shooting that left six officers wounded and two suspects dead.

The report details an incident that occurred June 28 at the Bank of Montreal location on Shelbourne Street in Saanich

@iiobc is issuing a public report today regarding the June 2022 death of two males during an incident involving members of the Saanich and Victoria Police Departments and the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team in Saanich https://t.co/wUnPwPgUCh — IIOBC (@iiobc) December 21, 2022

More to come…

