Rescue team uses ATVs get man in medical distress out of Saanich park and to hospital

Cedarhill Road closed as firefighters, paramedics rescue man in Mount Douglas Park

An elderly man having a medical emergency was rescued by firefighters and paramedics in Mount Douglas Park on Thursday afternoon.

The Saanich Fire Department and BC Emergency Health Services responded with rescue ATVs and two ambulances for a call around 1:45 p.m. on May 13 to Whittaker Trail off Cedarhill Road for a man who needed to be rescued.

The fire department’s tech rescue team also attended as they’re trained and equipped to tackled difficult rescues – including those involving slopes, tight spaces and wilderness environments, said Platoon Captain Rob Jones.

The man was about one kilometre up the trail so the rescue team took paramedics up into the park on ATVs. Once the man was pulled up the slope, crews loaded him onto a stretcher mounted on a side-by-side utility vehicle to be transported down the trail with a paramedic by his side.

Jones said the man was stable when he was transported to hospital.

Cedarhill Road was closed to traffic in the area at the time but reopened shortly after the rescue was completed.

