Residential project slated for McCallum Road in Langford

The City of Langford has given the green light for another 227 residential units on McCallum Road.

Highstreet Ventures received a development permit at the end of October for a project consisting of three six-storey buildings on about three acres. The land on McCallum Road was part of a roughly 49-acre property that was rezoned for residential in 2018.

Construction on the project, which will consist of one and two-bedroom units priced at market value, is scheduled to start at the beginning of 2021, said Christina Wilson, vice-president of development and sales for Highstreet Ventures. “We are looking forward to building this development in the City of Langford,” Wilson said. “It is a multi-million-dollar investment in the community.”

Costs and pricing have not been finalized at this time.

The project will be built to BC Building Code Step 4 standards, which is the highest in terms of energy efficiency although that standard is not required for another 12 years, Wilson noted.

“We’re doing it now because energy efficiency is very important to Highstreet Ventures,” she added.

Visit energystepcode.ca/how-it-works/ for more on BC Building Code standards. For more on the developer, visit highstreetventures.ca.

