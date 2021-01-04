Residents asked to avoid Saanich, Oak Bay shorelines after wastewater overflow

The Capital Regional District warns of wastewater and stormwater overflow in McNeill Bay, as well as several other shorelines, after heavy rain on the weekend. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Capital Regional District (CRD) is asking the public to avoid certain shorelines this week after heavy rain caused core area wastewater discharge and stormwater overflow.

The overflows may pose health risks to those who enter the water, the CRD notes in a warning issued Jan. 3.

Affected areas include shorelines between Arbutus Cove Lane and Telegraph Bay Road in Saanich, Tarn Place (in Oak Bay) and Seaview Road (in Saanich) including Cadboro Bay and between Trafalgar Park and Radcliffe Lane including McNeill Bay.

The warning will be issued until sample results indicate enterococci bacteria levels are below the recreational limit.

