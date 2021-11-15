Residents evacuated from Qualicum Beach, Parksville as flood waters rise

Martindale Road in Parksville was flooded on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Michael Briones photo) Onlookers along Martindale Road in Parksville watch flood waters on Nov. 15, 2021. (Michael Briones photo) Water pools outside a fence surrounding the Cedar Grove RV Park and Campground in Qualicum Beach on Nov. 15, 2021. (Philip Wolf photo) Dashwood Volunteer Fire Department personnel were on hand helping evacuate residents at the Cedar Grove RV Park and Campground in Qualicum Beach on Nov. 15, 2021. (Philip Wolf photo) Residents along Martindale Road in Parksville deal with flood waters on Nov. 15, 2021. (Michael Briones photo)

Heavy flooding around the province has also hit the Parksville Qualicum Beach area.

On Monday (Nov. 15), the Regional District of Nanaimo issued evacuation orders for the following areas near the Englishman River and the Nanaimo River:

• 380 Martindale Rd., RDN Electoral Area G;

• 246 Riverbend Rd., RDN Electoral Area G;

• Portions of Wilkinson Road, Alice Road and Riverside Road, RDN Electoral Area A.

A map of impacted areas can be viewed at rdn.bc.ca/emergency-alerts. Residents living in the impacted areas who were at home were contacted directly by area fire departments and search and rescues agencies to assist with evacuations.

All residents are asked to leave the area immediately and register at the closest reception centre: Parksville Community Centre at 132 East Jensen Ave.; Qualicum Beach Civic Centre at 747 Jones St., or the Cedar Community Hall at 2388 Cedar Rd.

The RDN emergency call centre is open today until 6 p.m. to answer questions regarding flooding in the region at 250-390-0940 and open again from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 16.

Residents in low lying areas are encouraged to take precautions and if flooding occurs, move to higher ground. Stay away from river and stream banks as fast moving water conditions are very dangerous.

In Parksville, Martindale Road residents had to deal with what has become a familiar annual occurrence when the Englishman River swelled and began to overflow.

Many of those impacted live in nearby mobile homes and RVs at Pathfinder Park.

One resident, Heather Rathburn, said early Monday morning she noticed the water had gone up on the steps of her mobile home. She quickly grabbed her dog and used her kayak to leave the area. Arrowsmith Search and Rescue personnel were on hand to help residents with evactuation.

READ MORE: Heavy rainfall sees flood watch issued for the Englishman River area near Parksville

In Qualicum Beach, members of the Dashwood Volunteer Fire Department were on hand helping residents evacuate from the Cedar Grove RV Park and Campground (on Riverbend Road). At 1:10 p.m., all but one of the affected residents were evacuated.

Dashwood crews were also on hand at the Riverside Resort in Qualicum Beach as its residents deal with flood waters.

– Will be updated

