The Inter-Cultural Association of Greater Victoria’s Tools for Equity received $30,000 from the City of Victoria to do a bystander intervention training program, in the latest round of participatory budgeting. Twenty-six project applications were voted on by the public and seven received funding. (ICA Greater Victoria)

The Inter-Cultural Association of Greater Victoria’s Tools for Equity received $30,000 from the City of Victoria to do a bystander intervention training program, in the latest round of participatory budgeting. Twenty-six project applications were voted on by the public and seven received funding. (ICA Greater Victoria)

Residents give green light to seven projects funded by City of Victoria

Latest round of participatory budgeting sees $50,000 awarded for newcomer initiatives

Seven community-led projects voted on by the public are getting a combined $50,000 from the City of Victoria, after the latest round of the participatory budgeting process.

Falling under the general theme of initiatives that benefit newcomers – immigrants and refugees who have settled in Victoria – the seven winning projects were chosen from a record 26 applicants. The projects brought forward for voting were vetted by a volunteer steering committee, then more than 2,500 residents made their choices online.

“A community-led participatory budgeting takes dedication and is the sign of a very healthy democracy and a community that cares about its newcomers,” said Victoria Coun. Sharmarke Dubow, a former Somalian refugee who has experience serving refugee and immigrant populations here.

ALSO READ: Victoria non-profits administer outreach, community tent for homeless

“We can’t wait to see these seven projects come to life in 2021. I expect they will have meaningful impacts on many newcomers to our city.”

Earning $30,000 to develop a bystander intervention training program was the Inter-Cultural Association’s Tools for Equity. The program aims to combat racism and create safe, inclusive communities by teaching practical ways to support people of colour.

The Support Network for Indigenous Women and Women of Colour will receive $10,000 to develop an “anti-racist and culturally competent healthcare app.” The multi-language app aims to improve health outcomes for newcomers by offering a list of culturally sensitive providers and a reporting feature to share their healthcare experience.

Smaller grants went to Planting Home ($2,000) for offering 500 free, culturally appropriate plant starts to newcomers and refugees; Financial Literacy for YOU ($1,580) for youth financial literacy training; Being Together and Being Here: Newcomer Integration Through Indigenous Partnership and Education ($1,943), a youth program that promotes learning and builds relationships between newcomers and Indigenous community groups; Culturally Safe Intake for Rock Bay Landing Shelter ($1,930), to accommodate multicultural, non-English speaking clients, and Coming Home to the Garden: Sustainability Workshops and Resources for Newcomers ($1,566).

RELATED STORY: Province recognizes three Greater Victoria residents for work to combat racism

To find out more about the projects, visit victoria.ca and search for participatory budgeting. The next round will focus on neighbourhood spaces and kicks off in early 2021.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email:don.descoteau@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.  
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Victoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BREAKING: B.C. has its first confirmed case of COVID-19 variant from the U.K.

Just Posted

Langford’s Heather Charlton had dozens of her custom cookies featured in two Hallmark holiday movies. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
How one Langford baker got her homemade cookies featured in Hallmark films

Film company ended up ordering over 11 dozen cookies

The BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) is reporting that the Dec. 23 Harbour Air Seaplanes flight 220 coming from Vancouver had a confirmed case of COVID on board. (Black Press Media file photo)
New COVID-19 exposure on flight into Victoria Harbour

Passengers aboard Harbour Air Seaplanes flight 220 on Dec. 23 should self-monitor

The Inter-Cultural Association of Greater Victoria’s Tools for Equity received $30,000 from the City of Victoria to do a bystander intervention training program, in the latest round of participatory budgeting. Twenty-six project applications were voted on by the public and seven received funding. (ICA Greater Victoria)
Residents give green light to seven projects funded by City of Victoria

Latest round of participatory budgeting sees $50,000 awarded for newcomer initiatives

Plans for outdoor pickle-ball courts in Sidney are gaining momentum as the sport itself (Black Press Media File)
Proponents of pickleball courts in Sidney win a point as council pushes design to budget deliberations

Coun. Terri O’Keeffe concerned about costs, timing and community support for courts

The District of Saanich has purchased a new piece of land off Swan Lake Road that will eventually be added to the Swan Lake Christmas Hill Nature Sanctuary. (Swan Lake Nature/Twitter)
Saanich purchases new land for Swan Lake Christmas Hill Nature Sanctuary

3890 Swan Lake Road bought for $999,000, to be rezoned and added to sanctuary

People line up at the London Airport to get out of the country as a new variant of COVID-19 is found in the U.K. Most countries have banned flights from the U.K. including Canada where there are no flights allowed until at least Jan. 6. (AP Photo)
BREAKING: B.C. has its first confirmed case of COVID-19 variant from the U.K.

The Island resident flew from the U.K. to Vancouver on Dec. 15

Canada’s goalie Devon Levi (1) makes the save on Slovakia forward Dominik Jendek (14) as Thomas Harley (5) defends during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada hangs on to dump Slovakia 3-1 in world junior hockey clash

Canadians a perfect 2-0 to start tournament

Richmond RCMP are investigating a collision in which a female pedestrian was killed Boxing Day evening. (Black Press - file photo)
Richmond RCMP investigate pedestrian fatality

Woman killed in marked crosswalk shortly before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26

Canada’s Alex Newhook (15) scores a goal on Germany’s goalie Jonas Gahr (30) during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada steamrolls Germany 16-2 to open world junior hockey championship

Cozens nets a hat trick, three assists for defending champs

News Bulletin file photo
Nanaimo RCMP’s serious crimes unit investigating after body found on Boxing Day

Police asking for tips following death of 59-year-old man near downtown

People walk through the snow in the village of Blue Mountain Ski Resort in The Blue Mountains, Ont., on the first day of a provincial lockdown amid a 12-day trend of over 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Ontario confirms two cases of COVID-19 variant first discovered in UK

First time the more contagious strain detected in Canada

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
RCMP investigating after pedestrian struck, killed on Christmas in Surrey

The incident happened in the Newton area

Smoke billows from the site of an explosion in the area on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)
Explosion rattles downtown Nashville, knocks communications offline

An RV exploded Christmas morning and police believe it was intentional

Canadian Press
Shift in perspective:’ Indigenous place names moving Canada from colonial past

A plan in March to use Indigenous names for some communities along the Sunshine Coast was met with backlash

Most Read