Residents upset over East Sooke experimental radio tower proposal

A proposal to build an experimental radio tower on Gordon Road has raised concerns among East Sooke residents.

The tower would be built at 6246 Gordon Rd.

The proposal by 1291956 B.C. is on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting of the Juan de Fuca land use committee. A statement of concurrence or non-concurrence must be provided to the applicant and Industry Canada by the committee as the land use authority for the CRD board.

ALSO READ: New radio towers proposed for Sooke

In accordance with the Juan de Fuca radiocommunications and broadcasting antenna systems application process, the CRD started a 30-day public consultation on Sept. 15 to Oct. 14, 2022. A petition with 90 names voicing concerns about the proposal was received, in addition to nine submissions from the public.

The applicant stated, “The experimental tower and antenna purpose is to test and investigate the possibilities of long-range data communications to complement traditional terrestrial transport technologies.”

Alex Stringer is against the tower because he believes it will adversely affect the health of his son, who is immunocompromised. The science isn’t conclusive regarding health effects when companies want to install towers in the middle of residential neighbourhoods, Stringer wrote in an email during the public consultation period.

“I do not under any circumstances want new technology or existing technology being used in any way to be tested above my house,” he said.

The proponent replied that the tower would be operated in a way that complies with Health Canada’s radio frequency exposure guidelines.

Joseph Rebelo said in an email that he doesn’t want another tower because there is an existing one already, and the proponent failed to sufficiently notify nearby residents.

The proponent responded that the community had been engaged according to JdF policy, which included posting the application on its website on Sept. 15 and in the Sooke News Mirror, as well as an invitation for comments from the public.

Josh Stewart and Sean Roderick Holland said they were opposed because the tower would be too close to many residences and East Sooke Regional Park.

Ron King, who submitted the petition of those opposed to the proposal, said more people were adding their names to the original 90 submitted on Oct. 13.

The tower is located in an area designated as settlement in the East Sooke Official Community Plan, which indicates that rural residential is the predominant use of the land. Additionally, the property is partially designated as steep slope, riparian and sensitive ecosystem development permit areas. The property has two existing towers.

CRD Parks said its primary concern is that the tower be sited in a way that minimizes the height difference between the tower and surrounding trees to minimize the visual impact on visitors to East Sooke Regional Park.

Additional information provided by the applicant stated that the tower would be hidden from view from most vantage points. Due to the area’s rolling terrain, access points from the tower to the park are not planned, and CRD Parks does not believe its interests will be impacted by the tower.

In the CRD’s report to the land use committee, CRD First Nations Relations indicated that there is no registered archaeological site on the property – the nearest is 800 metres north of the proposed tower – so a Provincial Heritage Conservation Act permit is not required.



news@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

East SookeSookeWest Shore