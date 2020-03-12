Seacliffe Properties has applied for an amendment to Colwood’s land use bylaw and Official Community Plan to allow for 2,850 residential units at Royal Beach. (Courtesy of D’Ambrosio Architecture and Urbanism)

Residents voice concern over housing density in Colwood’s Royal Beach

Application submitted to allow up to 2,850 dwellings on property

Colwood residents are voicing concern over an application to increase housing density in the up-and-coming Royal Beach development.

During the public participation portion of Colwood’s council meeting on March 9, residents took up almost the entire 20 minutes allotted to them to speak about Seacliff Properties’ application to amend Colwood’s Official Community Plan to allow for 2,850 units on the Royal Beach property.

At a previous council meeting in February, a motion to receive the recommendation to amend the City’s land use bylaw and Official Community Plan was carried by council. It would allow up to 2,850 residential dwelling units on the entire site. It would also limit the amount of non-residential floor space to 80,674 square metres with a minimum number to be decided by council based on options provided by staff before the first reading of the bylaw.

Colwood resident and member of the Royal Bay Homeowners Association, John English, said he was worried about the application to build more dwellings on the Colwood seashore. He noted that the Royal Bay and Royal Beach area are intended to be a regional destination for shopping, dining and recreation, making it another commercial area in addition to Colwood Corners.

READ ALSO: Plans for Colwood’s Royal Beach property moving forward

“The changes that Seacliffe has requested … will fill up the lands between Metchosin (Road) and the seashore with residential development,” English said. “The Colwood Royal Bay seashore lands will then only be a destination for the people that live there.”

Other residents voiced similar concerns, stating the need to support Colwood’s Official Community Plan and add commercial space to the city.

“As we all know the City of Colwood is dearly short in commercial tax revenue,” English said.

Residents said they were disappointed to see the number of dwellings in the area will be increased. They said they weren’t against development, but would like to see a vision to move forward.

“Building a bunch of homes doesn’t build community,” one resident said. “We need to have different services and opportunities to meet.”

READ ALSO: Colwood passenger ferry plan makes small waves

At the Feb. 24 council meeting, Coun. Cynthia Day – the only councillor to oppose the recommendation – also noted the importance of commercial development, saying Colwood can’t be a “living room community” without it.

Coun. Stewart Parkinson said commercial space in Royal Beach depends on economics as well.

“If it’s not economic, it’s not going to happen,” he said.

Royal Beach takes up 1.4 kilometres of shoreline and is nestled into the larger Royal Bay community, which is separately owned by Gablecraft Homes. Seacliff Properties purchased Royal Beach in 2017, the property is a total 134 acres in size.

The City of Colwood said that together, the Royal Beach Landings area and the Royal Bay Commons area will be one of two primary centres in Colwood and a “major focus of future residential and commercial growth.”

The Seaside Village area will include residential, commercial and institutional uses in multi-unit low-rise buildings, stacked townhouses and mid-rise buildings up to 12 storeys, Colwood said.

“Colwood’s Committee of the Whole has advanced the application to council,” said Sandra Russell, communications manager for the City of Colwood. “Additional staff reports will be considered by council prior to a public hearing.”

The City is also coordinating transportation planning between multiple developments to address traffic considerations as the community grows.

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New Langford school names influenced by local First Nations
Next story
COVID-19: Province bans large gatherings in B.C.

Just Posted

COVID-19: Province bans large gatherings in B.C.

Health officials take new measures to combat spread of novel coronavirus

Residents voice concern over housing density in Colwood’s Royal Beach

Application submitted to allow up to 2,850 dwellings on property

New Langford school names influenced by local First Nations

Sooke School District middle and elementary buildings to open in September 2022

Resident with $16,494 bill questions Oak Bay sewer bylaw

Mayor says Oak Bay bylaw unique to Victoria, but not Canada

Province gives Saanich plastic bag ban bylaw the go-ahead

‘Saanich is out of the bag and ahead of the game,’ mayor says

B.C. recommends no travel outside Canada in coronavirus pandemic

People who leave for U.S. or elsewhere should expect 14-day isolation

BC Rugby suspends weekend games, any out-of-province travel over COVID-19

League taking cautious approach in wake of pandemic status

Music festival success for EMCS Concert Band

High school musicians perform at Band Fest

COVID-19 puts fate of BCHL season in question, KIJHL suspends games

Hockey Canada and the CJHL currently in talks to come up with plan for remainder of season

SOOKE HISTORY: Richardsons helped Sooke grow

Three brothers moved here in 2011

Connect with your elderly neighbours during COVID-19 crisis

Check in on them, by phone or in person, to ensure their needs are being met

B.C. farmland regulations allow return to local decision-making

Property owners still can’t apply to Agricultural Land Commission

Two COVID-19 cases confirmed at second Metro Vancouver care home

One resident and one employee have caught the coronavirus

Disneyland closing for the rest of March amid coronavirus fears

The resort says hotels will remain open until Monday so guests can make travel arrangements

Most Read