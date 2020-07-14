Residents welcomed to The Summit in Victoria’s Quadra Village

The Summit at Quadra Village may be used to reduce occupancy levels at hospitals in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

A modern 320-bed facility has opened on Hillside Avenue for residents with complex care needs and dementia, four years after construction began.

The Summit, an $86-million project designed to provide state-of-the-art care, will replace the Oak Bay Lodge and Mount Tolmie Hospital and is expected to become a hub of activity in the Quadra Village neighbourhood.

The sprawling facility is a partnership between Island Health and the Capital Regional Hospital District (CRHD). It marks the first such arrangement for the health authority with a regional district for a long-term care home.

Leah Hollins, Island Health board chair, called the opening “a wonderful day” for residents.

“It is so meaningful to be able to provide person-centred care in a space that is focused on quality of life and connection,” she said in a release. “I know that residents and their families will feel at home and well-supported here.”

The CRHD constructed and owns the building and has leased it to Island Health for 25 years.

Units feature private bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms and are grouped into “houses” – clusters of 16 to 24 residents. The private rooms are designed to help keep residents safe from the spread of communicable illnesses such as influenza and the COVID-19 virus.

The Greater Victoria Eldercare Foundation plans to raise more than $500,000 for therapy equipment and adaptive tools, visiting area/patio furnishings, and provide ongoing therapy program support. It will also provide funding for a residential garden area and the Adult Day Program.

Medically, an onsite dialysis room will eliminate the need for residents to travel to hospital for treatment.

The facility also includes a hair salon, and outdoor spaces such as patios on every floor, a secure central courtyard and a walking path around the property.

