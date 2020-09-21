FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, file photo, an American flag flies at half-staff over the White House in Washington. A woman suspected of sending an envelope containing the poison ricin, which was addressed to White House, has been arrested at the New York-Canada border. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Ricin letter sent to White House appears to have originated in Canada: RCMP

Woman was arrested at the New York-Canada border

A ricin letter addressed to the White House appears to have originated in Canada, according to the RCMP. The letter was intercepted last week before it reached the building and a woman was arrested on Sunday (Sept. 20),

Three law enforcement officials told The Associated Press that the woman was arrested at the New York-Canada border and taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Peace Bridge border crossing near Buffalo. She is expected to face federal charges, the officials said, but her name was not immediately released.

The letter was intercepted at a government facility that screens mail addressed to the White House and President Donald Trump and a preliminary investigation indicated it tested positive for ricin, according to the officials who were not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

In Canada, Quebec RCMP said their Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives team was on scene at the Vauquelin Blvd. in St-Hubert as part of an investigation “related to the contaminated letter sent to the White House.”

There have been several prior instances in which U.S. officials have been targeted with ricin sent through the mail.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CanadaUSA

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Charity tackling ‘weekend hunger gap’ bracing for tripling of students in need
Next story
B.C. has highest number of active COVID-19 cases per capita, federal data shows

Just Posted

Charity tackling ‘weekend hunger gap’ bracing for tripling of students in need

Backpack Buddies was serving 1,300 students per week in March, by June that number doubled

BC Supreme Court tosses out application to stop work on Highlands quarry

Highlands District Community Association will not suffer irreparable harm if work begins, says judge

Island Sexual Health expanding physical space and workforce

Island Health looking to hire more health care workers for centre once expansion complete

Victoria council pushes for December byelection

City staff concerned with timeframe and planning needs prior to byelection

Pandemic reunites 2000s era Victoria rock band The Origin

Saanich musicians recording for first time since 2008

Quirky Canadian comedy ‘Schitt’s Creek’ takes Emmys by storm with comedy sweep

Toronto-raised Daniel Levy and Ottawa-born Annie Murphy both got supporting actor nods

B.C. has highest number of active COVID-19 cases per capita, federal data shows

B.C. currently has 1,803 active cases after weeks of COVID-19 spikes in the province

Ricin letter sent to White House appears to have originated in Canada: RCMP

Woman was arrested at the New York-Canada border

181 days gone: Family continues to look for man last seen in RCMP custody 6 months ago

Brandon Sakebow’s last known location was leaving Mission RCMP cell, police say; family has doubts

B.C. unveils new cannabis sales programs to help small, Indigenous growers

Government did not say how it will define small producers, but says nurseries will be included in the policy

B.C. transportation minister will not seek re-election

Claire Trevena has held the position since 2017

Body discovered floating in water near Lasqueti Island

JRCC reports personnel aboard fishing vessel made the find

Young B.C. cancer survivor rides 105-km with Terry Fox’s brother

Jacob Bredenhof and Darrell Fox’s cycling trek raises almost $90,000 for cancer research

B.C. migrant, undocumented workers rally for permanent residency program

Rally is part of the Amnesty for Undocumented Workers Campaign led by the Migrant Workers Centre

Most Read